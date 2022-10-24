Late for Work 10/24: Ravens 'Survive' in Win Over Browns

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones: "The Ravens didn't finish as much as they survived the 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "The Ravens still have fourth-quarter issues but finally got some good fortune at the end. It looked like Baltimore was about to give away another double-digit lead after running back Justice Hill fumbled with 3:12 left in the game. But Malik Harrison blocked a potential game-tying 61-yard field goal."

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer: "How many games this season have the Ravens played like the better team, only to emerge with a loss? Sunday's result might've been the universe finding some cosmic balance. The Ravens' offense was far from great. The defense had its moments but was shaky late. The Browns had a comfortable margin in yardage. But when the game ended, the Ravens had more points and first place in the AFC North."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "[The Ravens] escaped by the skin of their teeth when linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field-goal attempt, but man, this team lives dangerously."

Pundits Credit Special Teams for 'Saving the Day'

It was an unconventional offensive outing for the Ravens, as tight end Mark Andrews was held without a catch and Lamar Jackson completed fewer than 10 passes for the second time in his career as a starter. With the passing offense not quite clicking and defensive inconsistencies allowing the Browns to hang around, Shaffer saw the Ravens lean on their special teams unit to make a few plays.

"The Ravens know they can always count on their special teams, even on days when their offense is far outgained (336-254), even on days when their defense weakens late against running back Nick Chubb (16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown)," Shaffer wrote. "They had, by almost every imaginable metric, the NFL's best special teams last season, and they are well on their way to finishing with the top spot this year."

Jones believed special teams contributions were the difference-maker.

"But the special teams saved the day after the offense and defense remained too willing to work off that same late-game script that's become so maddening," Jones wrote.

National media gave credit for the Ravens' ability to win a tough game and not require heroics from Jackson, including CBS Sports' John Breech.