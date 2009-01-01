Ravens Take a Page From Ali

Jan 01, 2009 at 12:05 PM
32d60be566b34921aa560d7a36c712e6.jpg


As the Ravens prepare for their playoff showdown with the Miami Dolphins, many players have been seen around Baltimore's locker room sporting a jet-black T-shirt with the words "What's Our Name?" emblazoned across the front.

No, the shirts are not requesting everyone around team headquarters to wear a name tag.

"What's Our Name?" is the slogan the Ravens' marketing arm has adopted heading into the postseason hunt.

But for a group that many outsiders wrote off after finishing last year 5-11 and started this one with a rookie quarterback and head coach, perhaps demanding recognition is fitting.

The slogan's background comes from a story coach John Harbaugh's father, Jack, gave to the entire team before the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The elder Harbaugh recalled legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, who was to face Ernie Terrell, soon after he changed his name from Cassius Clay,

Terrell refused to call Ali by his new name, which infuriated the fighter and sparked a deep rage.

"Ali earned the acknowledgment of his name when he pummeled [Terrell]," said Jack Harbaugh, a former coach at Western Kentucky and Western Michigan. "Every time he hit [Terrell], Ali would shout at him, 'What's my name? What's my name?' When Ali won, everyone knew his name."

Harbaugh then posed the question to the players, saying, "Now, it's time for you guys to earn your name, Ravens. What's your name?"

Of course, they responded with an appropriate "Ravens!" bark.

The anecdote's message has resonated with many of the players. Baltimore knew it had to earn respect outside the walls of its pristine Owings Mills, Md., training facility, which is why the team would have to remain strong and trust in each other.

"[Ali] just showed he won't knock the guy out until he shows him some respect," linebacker Terrell Suggs stated. "I liked it. It fit for us at that moment in time, and it kind of carried on with us the whole season."

There have been multiple occasions where the Ravens (11-5) have had to believe in each other to grit out victories. Baltimore won its first two games out of the gate, but dropped the next three, a streak that ended with a 31-3 dismantling at the hands of Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens responded by soundly defeating their next four opponents by an average of 17.7 points.

A small setback occurred in Week 11, when the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants throttled Baltimore 30-10, but the Ravens remained together and embarked on another three-game win streak.

And, when the Ravens were coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 to play one of the year's biggest matchups in Dallas, not one of them batted an eye in a 33-24 victory over the Cowboys in Texas Stadium's final game.

After a few of those wins that shaped Baltimore's tough character, Harbaugh posed Ali's question to his players, referring back to his father's story.

"He just spoke about guys staying together and working hard, having a goal and sticking to that goal," explained wideout Derrick Mason. "That's the thing that Coach Harbaugh has been preaching - and he just didn't preach it on Day One. He's been preaching it each and every week as we step in there as a team - the goal, the mission, what we have in front of us - before the playoff season started, before we even knew we had an opportunity to go to the playoffs."

So while Ravens fans may see the T-shirts, posters and television ads asking fans "What's Our Name?" the theme is much more than a slogan to the actual players and coaches.

Following an 11-5 season that not many thought was possible at its outset, the Ravens definitely know their identity.

Note: The original version of this story credited boxer Floyd Patterson as Ali's opponent, not Terrell.  BR.com apologizes for the error.

Click here to check out Ravens "What's Our Name?" gear.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle Is 'Getting Close' to Returning

Tavon Young played his best game yet vs. Colts and is feeling back in top shape. Young says another retaliation hit will 'never happen again.'
news

Ravens Running Game Looks to Bounce Back vs. Chargers

A 43-game streak of 100-yard rushing games ended in Week 5, but the Ravens running game will look to rebound against the Chargers.
news

Rashod Bateman Expected to Make His Debut vs. Chargers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the rookie will play against Los Angeles, and his teammates expect to him him to make a difference.
news

Ravens Fans Can Now Bid on Game-Used Gear 

The Ravens have partnered with I Got It to allow fans to bid and win game-used collectibles and autographed memorabilia from their favorite players, past and present.
news

Who's Playing Who's Not vs. Chargers: Lamar Jackson Practices Fully, Sammy Watkins Ruled Out 

Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday after a one-day absence due to illness. Alejandro Villeneuva (knee) also returned to practice, while Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been sidelined all week.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chargers

Stats to know before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Every CBS Writer Thinks Chargers Beat Ravens

The majority of pundits are picking the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Baltimore Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium in Week 6.
news

Late for Work 10/15: Majority of Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Bart Scott doubles down on dissing Marquise Brown. The Ravens have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice With Illness

It's the third time this season that Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has missed a mid-week day of practice.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Won't Throw Rashod Bateman Into the Fire 

Ravens want to start faster offensively. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa must be given special attention. Ravens may need to restock on two-point conversion plays. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown fires back at Bart Scott's criticism.
news

'One of a Kind' vs. 'Prototype': Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Is a Premier Matchup

Viewers are in for a treat Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league squaring off.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. 
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising