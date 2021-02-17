Ravens Team Up to Host Blood Drive at M&T Bank Stadium

Feb 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is partnering with the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland Stadium Authority and Maryland COVID Plasma Initiative to host a blood drive at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. At this blood drive, BBD hopes to collect 100 units of blood from participating donors.

Prior to the pandemic, donors could stop by community blood drives at convenient locations, but nearly all high schools, colleges, offices and other community groups have had to cancel their blood drives due to COVID-19. In past years, mobile blood drives accounted for a significant amount of the region's incoming blood supply. Today, mobile blood drive donations are at just 43% of pre-pandemic levels – well below what is needed by hospitals and patients in our area.

"Donating blood is an easy way to help others during this time of crisis. One donation can save multiple lives," said Marie Forrestal, director of donor development, Blood Bank of Delmarva. "We are grateful to the Ravens, Maryland Stadium Authority and Maryland COVID Plasma Initiative for their partnership in this blood drive as COVID-19 continues to limit our ability to host community drives across the region. Come donate with a view as an added bonus."

"Our community is in great need of replenishing its blood supply and we are proud to support the important work being done by the Blood Bank of Delmarva," Ravens president Dick Cassstated.

"The Maryland Stadium Authority is pleased to host the Blood Bank of Delmarva event at the Camden Yards Sports Complex. We are especially delighted by the support given, throughout the pandemic, by the Baltimore Ravens to local and national non-profits," said Michael J. Frenz, executive director of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Donating blood is safe and only takes one hour. We are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. BBD staff are also practicing health self-assessments prior to presenting at work. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they're experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available here.

Donations can be scheduled by calling 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visiting www.delmarvablood.org.

