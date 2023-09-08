Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

Key Storylines

How will Baltimore's offense look in Todd Monken's debut as coordinator?

The much-anticipated debut of Monken calling a regular-season game will finally take place. The intrigue is magnified because so many of Baltimore's top playmakers sat out the preseason. Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and J.K. Dobbins will be playing together for the first time, and Monken will unlock his playbook. The Ravens are hoping for a breakout performance that will give players even more confidence in the offense's direction.

Can Lamar Jackson begin another season on fire?

Jackson has a penchant for being red hot in Week 1, throwing for five touchdowns against Miami in 2019, three touchdowns against the Browns in 2020, and three touchdowns against the Jets last season. However, it's been a long layoff for the franchise quarterback, who hasn't seen game action since Dec. 4 of last year. How decisive and sharp will Jackson look running a new offense after such a long layoff? The answer will come Sunday, as Jackson tries to produce more Week 1 magic.

Can Baltimore's defense set the tone for a stellar season?