Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

Basics
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, D.C.), and more. CBS crew Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98 Rock (97.9 FM). Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
The Ravens hold a 9-2 edge over Houston during the regular season. The Ravens are 5-0 against the Texans in Baltimore, including 4-0 under Head Coach John Harbaugh. Their last meeting was in 2020 when the Ravens prevailed, 33-16, in Houston. Lamar Jackson completed 18 of 24 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. Patrick Ricard had a 1-yard touchdown run, Gus Edwards rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries, Justin Tucker was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and Patrick Queen led Baltimore with nine tackles. The Ravens are 11-4 in Week 1 under Harbaugh.
Take a look back at the Ravens' all-time Week 1 results.
Stakes
The Ravens need to take advantage of opening the season at home. Baltimore's early-season schedule is challenging, withthree away games against AFC North opponents in the first five weeks. DeMeco Ryans has a difficult assignment in his first game as Houston's head coach, but he's a natural leader. Playing the Ravens tough or pulling off an upset victory would be a great way for Ryans to get players to buy in.
Key Storylines
How will Baltimore's offense look in Todd Monken's debut as coordinator?
The much-anticipated debut of Monken calling a regular-season game will finally take place. The intrigue is magnified because so many of Baltimore's top playmakers sat out the preseason. Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and J.K. Dobbins will be playing together for the first time, and Monken will unlock his playbook. The Ravens are hoping for a breakout performance that will give players even more confidence in the offense's direction.
Can Lamar Jackson begin another season on fire?
Jackson has a penchant for being red hot in Week 1, throwing for five touchdowns against Miami in 2019, three touchdowns against the Browns in 2020, and three touchdowns against the Jets last season. However, it's been a long layoff for the franchise quarterback, who hasn't seen game action since Dec. 4 of last year. How decisive and sharp will Jackson look running a new offense after such a long layoff? The answer will come Sunday, as Jackson tries to produce more Week 1 magic.
Can Baltimore's defense set the tone for a stellar season?
Baltimore's offense has dominated the offseason headlines, but the defense shouldn't be overlooked. With Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to be out, other cornerbacks will need to step up. All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith is fired up about playing a full season with the Ravens. Patrick Queen is eager to have his best season in a contract year. Justin Madubuike, Kyle Hamilton, and Marcus Williams all seem poised for breakout seasons. Young pass rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are athletically gifted with something to prove. Baltimore's defense wants to set the table for a strong year with a Week 1 statement.
Players to Watch
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
To say Beckham has been waiting for this would be an understatement after missing the 2022 season rehabbing from knee surgery. Beckham wants to dazzle in his Ravens' Ravens debut, and it could start during pre-game warmups with dance moves and one-hand catches. Beckham's chemistry with Jackson has looked good during practices, but now it's time for the real thing. Beckham loves big moments, and this will be his first with the Ravens.
WR Zay Flowers
The first-round pick turned heads during training camp with his ability to gain separation, earning him the nickname "Joystick". It will be interesting to see how often Flowers is targeted, and how many different ways Monken gets the ball into Flowers' hands. He's another weapon who should add pizzazz to the offense.
ILB Roquan Smith
Wearing his new jersey No. 0 and the green dot helmet, Smith's going to be amped for the opener. He never leaves the field on defense and never takes plays off. Smith believes Baltimore's defense can be the NFL's best this season, and Week 1 gives him the first opportunity to lead by example.