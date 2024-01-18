Late for Work: How Ravens Can Avoid Being Upset by Upstart Texans

Maurice Jones-Drew Urges Ravens to Sign Derrick Henry and Re-Sign Gus Edwards

NFL.com analyst and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew came up with ideal team fits for 10 notable 2024 free agent running backs. Baltimore was the destination for two players on his list.

Four-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry was linked to the Ravens at the trade deadline this season but he stayed with the Titans. Jones-Drew said the Ravens should make it happen this offseason.

"J.K. Dobbins (on injured reserve with a torn Achilles) and Gus Edwards (the 2023 team leader in carries and rush TDs) are set to hit free agency this offseason, while Keaton Mitchell (on IR with a torn ACL) and Justice Hill remain under contract in 2024. But as I wrote back in November, I would love to see 'King Henry' lining up in the backfield with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore," Jones-Drew wrote. "With Baltimore operating a downhill run game at the center of its offense, the veteran back would fit perfectly as a physical north-south rusher who's still capable of breaking a big gain even at 30 years old.

"With five 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in his last six seasons, Henry's presence would elevate the unit and make it even more of a pick-your-poison attack than it already has been in 2023 with Jackson's improvement as a passer. This fit makes too much sense."

Henry said during an appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast this week that he was close to being traded to an AFC contender before the deadline (he declined to name the team). He went on to say that he feels his time with the Titans is likely over and he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

The other player Jones-Drew believes the Ravens should re-sign is Edwards.

"Edwards was thrust into the lineup as the starter early in 2023, with J.K. Dobbins sustaining another season-ending injury. Edwards fits Baltimore's downhill rushing style and has produced his career-best campaign this season," Jones-Drew wrote. "Baltimore loves running backs, so just because I already paired Derrick Henry with the Ravens, that wouldn't necessarily preclude them from bringing back Edwards, who scored 13 rushing touchdowns for the league's No. 1 rushing attack in 2023. It would be a low-end deal for Edwards, but as we know, the fit is great."

Pro Football Focus Says Ravens Should Bring Back Beckham

Speaking of free agents, Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness identified one free agent each team should pursue in the offseason. For the Ravens, McGuinness said they should re-sign Beckham.

"The Ravens' wide receiver room took a huge step forward this season. There is still uncertainty at the position, though, due to Beckham's pending free agency and the looming fifth-year option decision for Rashod Bateman." McGuinness wrote. "Bringing back Beckham as the passing attack's third receiver behind Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews would make sense, with Beckham's 2.28 yards per route run since Week 6 ranking 12th among all wide receivers to see 50 or more targets."