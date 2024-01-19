Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Texans Playoff Game

Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Defeat Texans

Led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans stunned the NFL world last week by bouncing the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco out of the playoffs by a 45-14 score.

Stroud, the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been on a roll and first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans has instilled a winning culture in Houston, but the overwhelming consensus is that the upstart Texans' run will be ended by the Ravens in tomorrow's divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.

All but two of the 53 pundits we looked at predicted a victory for the top-seeded Ravens, who are coming off a bye. NFL Network's Nick Shook and CBS Sports' John Breech were the dissenters.

While the pundits were nearly unanimous in picking the Ravens, only nine of the 32 who predicted the final score believe Baltimore will cover the 9.5-point spread.

Here's what pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens will win convincingly.

**The Baltimore Sun’s C.J,. Doon:** "Simply put, this Ravens team is better and more mature than the 2019 version that went one-and-done. They did not have veterans like Roquan Smith, Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy and Odell Beckham Jr. when they lost to the Titans, and Lamar Jackson was not the leader he is today. The Texans will enter with plenty of confidence and young stars ready to grab the spotlight from the NFL's best team, but the Ravens have answered every challenge with authority over the past few months behind a dominant defense and the league's Most Valuable Player. Expect more of the same with their season and reputation on the line."

The Ravens will win but the Texans will make it a game.

**The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia:** "A Ravens blowout would not surprise me. They have answered the call time and again this season against stiff competition and look like the best team in the NFL. They can win with offense, defense, or special teams, and they're well-coached. But I can't count Stroud out. He's shown an ability to make high degree-of-difficulty throws against high-caliber opponents and seems to be at his best when the lights are brightest. … I think we get a competitive game here."

**Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones:** "Houston has enough talent to make this game uncomfortable, but a poor ground game and below-average pass defense make it difficult to envision Ryans' team playing the complete 60 minutes required to pull off the upset without Baltimore making uncharacteristic mistakes. Now 27 years old and on the cusp of winning his second MVP award in five seasons, Jackson is healthy and eager to change the story about his postseason shortcomings after a three-year wait. He and the Ravens will be up to the task."

The Texans will pull off the upset.

**CBS Sports’ John Breech:** "The Texans played 10 games this season against teams that finished the year with a winning record and they went 7-3. In those games, Stroud averaged over 300 yards passing while also throwing 21 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. Stroud has essentially been at his best against good teams. Yes, one of those three losses did come to the Ravens, but that was back in Week 1 in a game where Stroud was making the first start of his career. Although the final score ended up being 25-9, it's worth noting that the score was only 7-6 with 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter. The Texans have never made it to a conference title game, they've never won a road playoff game and I never pick their games correctly, so this seems like a good time for all three of those streaks to end."

Jackson can thrive against the Texans' coverage schemes.

**Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness:** "The Houston Texans defense has lined up in either Cover 3 or Cover 4 — including any variations of the two — on 53.4% of their snaps this season, the fourth-highest rate in the league. Jackson has earned a 73.6 passing grade against Cover 3 and a league-best 92.8 passing grade against Cover 4."

The Athletic's Vic Tafur: "Jackson has a very good receiving corps this season and he will be able to exploit the Texans secondary. Like the Browns did in the first matchup with Houston before Amari Cooper was hurt and Joe Flacco started forcing everything last week. The Texans allowed 60 completions of 20-plus yards during the regular season (seventh worst), including three in their season-opening loss to the Ravens."

The Ravens' play-action game could give the Texans defense fits.