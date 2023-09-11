What the Texans Said After Ravens' Win

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

(on whether QB CJ Stroud showed poise in his first game) "For his first time out, CJ [Stroud] … It was a tough place to play [and] a tough opponent. A lot of things were stacked up against him, but I thought he handled himself well."

(on the two fourth and one play calls) "On fourth-and-one, we want to be aggressive. We know coming in this place, you've got to score to win here. So, it's an aggressive mindset. That's how we operate. We're going to be aggressive and try to win games."

(on how Ravens made adjustments for the second half) "With the adjustments that happened in the second half, I think they hit a couple of runs on us. Again, we've got to make a couple of plays. Third down is where we didn't get off the field. Two times there. That allowed drives to continue to go. We've just got to make our plays when we have the opportunity."

QB C.J. Stroud

(opening statement) "First and foremost, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Having the opportunity to play my first NFL football game against a great team like Baltimore – [they have] a great defense and a special player like Lamar Jackson. I felt like of course, it wasn't what we wanted. Got to just be better overall myself. I have to make more plays. We just, really have to get it out on time [and] be better in and out of the huddle. We had some positive things, but we just have to keep going from here and keep getting better."

(on the two fourth-and-1 plays that got stopped by the Ravens) "[The Ravens] made plays. I appreciate our coaches having faith in us. I feel like those third downs were big. We got some yardage, and we wanted to go for it on fourth down. They just made plays, and we didn't make the plays."

(on how they handled facing pressure throughout the game) "I felt like we did a decent job on those third downs, just getting the ball out, trying to make guys pay for blitzing all out, or if they were bringing certain guys we can't pick up. Trying to do my best to get the ball out to my playmakers and have them make a play. They did a good job with tackling today. That's just something we have to get better at."

RB Dameon Pierce

(on what they expected to see from the Ravens) "Five-man front, good run defense and aggressive linebackers. Nothing we didn't practice against [and] nothing we didn't prepare for. They played to their identity. We've just got to make sure we play to ours."

WR Robert Woods

(on if the Ravens played how they expected)"They just played solid football. You know how they're going to play – get after our quarterback, trying to keep everything in front of them. I think that's what they did. I think we got ourselves into a lot of trouble on early downs, and they were able to just play their game, play safe, and like I said, keep everything in front of them."

(on what he saw from the Ravens' secondary)"No, like I said, just keeping everything in front of them, making sure no big plays happen. I think they did that. So, I think a lot of it comes from being in third-and-longs and second-and-longs. They were able to just play comfortable, play over top and play conservative."

DE Jonathan Greenard

(on what it was like playing against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson)"I mean, he's a guy, like, we know he just got paid. So, he wanted to sit in the pocket as much as he could, more than he wanted to run. He was trying to stay in the pocket. It kind of worked to our advantage at times. We wanted to attack him going into the game, and him staying in the pocket, it made our job easier."

(on how they handled QB Lamar Jackson as a whole) "I mean, it's tough, just because he is a dynamic player. We understand that we still have to go out and play ball. Every time we step on the field, we are trying to make a play. That includes the offense as well. It will take us time to get adjusted, but I am not mad at all. We have a rookie quarterback that is getting his feet wet."

DE Will Anderson Jr.