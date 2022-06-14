Late for Work 6/14: Ravens Given Third-Best Odds of Landing Terry McLaurin if He's Traded

Which Pass Rusher Is the Better Option: Jason Pierre-Paul or Justin Houston?

The Ravens reportedly had a good visit with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul last week, but Ebony Bird's Justin Fried believes Justin Houston is the better option of the two 33-year-old players.

"Pierre-Paul hasn't been a reliable contributor in two years and is coming off a major injury," Fried wrote. "Meanwhile, Houston was a rock-solid contributor last season, is familiar with the system, and has no major recent injury history to speak of.

It was reported last month that the Ravens used the unrestricted free-agent tender on Houston, who played well in his first season in Baltimore last year. If Houston signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp, whichever is later, the signing would count toward the NFL's compensatory formula. If he doesn't sign by the deadline, Baltimore would retain exclusive negotiating rights at 110 percent of his 2021 salary, according to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher did not weigh in on which player is the better fit, but he thinks signing Pierre-Paul would be a good move.

"Adding Pierre-Paul on a cheap one-year deal that could possibly allow the veteran to hit free agency again in 2023 seems like it would benefit both sides, as the Ravens would add a proven player at a position of need while the pass rusher would get the opportunity to rebuild some of his value that was lost during his injury-filled season last year," Oestreicher wrote.

Playing with a torn rotator cuff last season, Pierre-Paul was limited to 2.5 sacks in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He underwent surgery on his shoulder in February. In 2020, Pierre-Paul had 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, made the Pro Bowl, and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. From 2018–2020, he had 30.5 sacks in 42 games.