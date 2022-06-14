Presented by

Late for Work 6/14: Ravens Given Third-Best Odds of Landing Terry McLaurin if He's Traded

Jun 14, 2022 at 09:37 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

061322-LFW
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Ravens Have Third-Best Odds of Landing Terry McLaurin If He's Traded

The Ravens are among the favorites to acquire Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin if he is traded.

McLaurin, who is seeking a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly will skip the Commanders' minicamp, which begins today.

The Ravens are +450 to be McLaurin's next team, according to FOX Bet. Only the Indianapolis Colts (+200) and Green Bay Packers (+300) have better odds.

Those same three teams were named as potential trade partners for McLaurin by Riggo's Rag's Jerry Trotta a couple weeks ago.

It's not surprising to see the Ravens on the short list of favorites to land McLaurin. After trading top wide receiver Marquise Brown this offseason, Baltimore has a young and unproven wide receiving corps (Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace).

That said, dealing for McLaurin would be an uncharacteristic move for the Ravens, whose philosophy has been to invest draft capital in wide receivers rather than spending big money on them. The approach makes sense given the Ravens' run-oriented offense.

The cost for McLaurin would be prohibitive, both in terms of what a team would have to give up and how much it would have to pay him. McLaurin reportedly is seeking a contract similar to top receivers such as A.J. Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Ravens officials have expressed confidence in their young receivers, but if the team does make an addition at wide receiver, the more likely scenario is that it signs an affordable veteran in free agency.

McLaurin, a 2019 third-round pick, has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons in Washington. Last season, he finished with 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. Brown posted similar numbers (91-1,008-6) for the Ravens last season.

Which Pass Rusher Is the Better Option: Jason Pierre-Paul or Justin Houston?

The Ravens reportedly had a good visit with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul last week, but Ebony Bird's Justin Fried believes Justin Houston is the better option of the two 33-year-old players.

"Pierre-Paul hasn't been a reliable contributor in two years and is coming off a major injury," Fried wrote. "Meanwhile, Houston was a rock-solid contributor last season, is familiar with the system, and has no major recent injury history to speak of.

It was reported last month that the Ravens used the unrestricted free-agent tender on Houston, who played well in his first season in Baltimore last year. If Houston signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp, whichever is later, the signing would count toward the NFL's compensatory formula. If he doesn't sign by the deadline, Baltimore would retain exclusive negotiating rights at 110 percent of his 2021 salary, according to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher did not weigh in on which player is the better fit, but he thinks signing Pierre-Paul would be a good move.

"Adding Pierre-Paul on a cheap one-year deal that could possibly allow the veteran to hit free agency again in 2023 seems like it would benefit both sides, as the Ravens would add a proven player at a position of need while the pass rusher would get the opportunity to rebuild some of his value that was lost during his injury-filled season last year," Oestreicher wrote.

Playing with a torn rotator cuff last season, Pierre-Paul was limited to 2.5 sacks in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He underwent surgery on his shoulder in February. In 2020, Pierre-Paul had 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, made the Pro Bowl, and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. From 2018–2020, he had 30.5 sacks in 42 games.

Houston had 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 15 games with the Ravens last season. He had 37.5 sacks in 59 games between 2017-2020.

Ravens' Offensive Line Has 'High-End Potential'

The Ravens bolstered their offensive line this offseason by selecting center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round and signing veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses, but the unit landed in the middle of the pack (No. 17) in Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings.

PFF's Michael Renner placed the Ravens' offensive line in the "high-end potential" group, citing the health of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley as key to the unit's success.

"It's no coincidence that the last time we saw Lamar Jackson playing at an elite level was with Ronnie Stanley healthy," Renner wrote. "The tackle earned an 89.4 overall grade back in 2019 but has played only 380 snaps in the two seasons since. This line operates a lot differently with him in the mix."

There's obviously no question that Stanley, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 in 2020 and played just one game last season before undergoing a second ankle surgery, is a difference-maker.

The Ravens hope Stanley will be ready for Week 1. In the case that he isn't, the Ravens have solid options in Ja'Wuan James, Patrick Mekari and Tyre Phillips.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/13: Ravens are the 'Safest Bet' Among Turnaround Teams

The Ravens have numerous training camp position battles worth watching. Has Baltimore retooled its defense with stopping the Bengals in mind?

news

Late for Work 6/10: Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Visits Ravens And It 'Went Well'

How did the Ravens' running back unit and receiving corps fare in Pro Football Focus' positional rankings? Ray Lewis is named the third-greatest defensive player in NFL history. Justin Tucker tops a list of the most likable Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/9: Ravens' Revamped Defense Could Be Dominant

Browns executive says the Ravens hiring Sashi Brown as team president is a 'really, really smart move.' Isaiah Likely talks about playing with Lamar Jackson and being inspired by Mark Andrews. The Ravens are not in the top 10 in Pro Football Focus' power rankings, but 'they can go on stretches of dominant play.'

news

Late for Work 6/8: John Harbaugh Is No. 2 in Head Coach Rankings, Makes Hall of Fame Tier

The Ravens should not be overlooked as Super Bowl contenders. Rashod Bateman is the Ravens' biggest X-factor.

news

Late for Work 6/7: Chris Simms: 'Lamar Jackson Is Still the Most Electrifying Quarterback in the NFL'

Odafe Oweh says David Ojabo is 'a freak athletic guy.' Why haven't more of the Ravens' picks signed yet? Marlon Humphrey makes the elite tier in Pro Football Focus' outside cornerback rankings.

news

Late for Work 6/6: How Lamar Jackson Can Return to MVP Form

Patrick Ricard's role could expand in 2022. Rashod Bateman is primed for a sophomore leap.

news

Late for Work 6/3: J.K. Dobbins Is a Comeback Player of the Year Pick

The Ravens' offensive weapons are ranked in the lowest of seven tiers. Kyle Hamilton is projected to finish first in tackles, second in interceptions among rookies. Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes have the potential to bolster the pass rush.

news

Late for Work 6/2: Should Ravens Pursue Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap?

There's 'no downswing in sight' for Calais Campbell. Justin Tucker is named a leading candidate to repeat as a member of the All-Decade Team.

news

Late for Work 6/1: Lamar Jackson Back in MVP Talk; Five Bold Predictions for Ravens

Ravens' "Triplets" ranked No. 8. Mark Andrews among top tight ends list for 2022, but he's not leading the pack. PFF power rankings put the Ravens third in the AFC North; The Draft Network thinks otherwise.

news

Late for Work 5/31: Pass Rush Remains Ravens' 'Biggest Concern'

Tyler Badie is predicted to be a 'surprise rookie gem.' Calais Campbell reveals which quarterback he'd like to sack to reach 100-sack milestone.

news

Late for Work 5/30: Ravens Could Lead the NFL Charge in Implementing Three-Safety Looks

Two possible trades the Ravens could make as they round out their 2022 roster. The Ravens overhaul of their secondary has others taking notice. PFF lists their Top 3 Ravens entering the 2022 season

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising