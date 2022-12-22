 Ravens Thursday Transcripts: Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"Good seeing everybody; I appreciate you guys being here. What questions do you have?"

What was it like being able to deliver the news to ILB Roquan Smith that he made his first Pro Bowl? _(Luke Jones) _"Roquan [Smith] and all the guys, [I'm] just so happy for all the guys who made the Pro Bowl. It's a meaningful thing; obviously, it's a powerful thing. These guys work so hard, and to be recognized by the fans and by their peers, it's wonderful and you're happy for the guys, and just as not happy for the guys who get overlooked. You feel for those guys as well. So, it's that time of year where those announcements get made, and we're very proud of our guys."

With WR Devin Duvernay out in the return game, are you going to put multiple guys back there or are you pretty much set with one? _(Todd Karpovich) _"Well, you know the guys. We'll probably roll some guys, and those guys will get opportunities. So, it will be a little bit by committee probably. We'll see how those guys do; they've been working hard all year. We trust those guys and expect them to do great."

Was that injury for WR Devin Duvernay just out of the blue? We saw him kind of not doing anything when we got to practice on Tuesday. (Jonas Shaffer) _"[It was] out of the blue. He felt something, and just routes on air. We didn't know how serious it was or wasn't until later, and they got the X-rays back and it was just a broken fifth metatarsal. So, it is what it is. I think it's the same one that the running back in Tennessee had last year. I actually was told that he'd be back for the Super Bowl, so I'm good with that. That'd be alright." _(laughter)

There could be gusts up to 40 MPH on Saturday. Does that affect the gameplan at all? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Absolutely. I heard 20 MPH gusts, so 40 MPH? That's a new one. It's definitely going to be a factor. It's going to be very cold, it's going to be windy. We're just going to have to deal with the weather, the footing, the cold temperatures and execute and play our best game. It really doesn't matter. There are no excuses; we have to make the most of whatever the circumstances are. If it ends up being 40 MPH gusts, then we're going to have to deal with those."

You asked WR Devin Duvernay to do a lot offensively. Do you feel like there's a guy that you use to fill his void, or will it be a committee? _(Cordell Woodland) _"I'd say it's a mix of those two. We've got plans for that, and it's not like there's any plays that we're not going to have in our offense right now that we were planning on using. So, we feel like we have the guys to step in and do a good job. We have confidence in our guys. Our guys work hard; we develop all of our guys, we train our guys, our guys practice hard every day, our guys prepare every day. So, we're excited for the guys to come in, and they're ready to go."

Do you feel like WR Sammy Watkins could be an option on Saturday? _(Luke Jones) _"I do, I do. We're planning on playing him. He looks great. There was some familiarity with the offense, and I'm really, really happy and excited to have him."

How excited are you to have six Pro Bowlers representing the Ravens? _(David Andrade) _"Right. It's just a great thing. It's an honor for those guys. You feel proud of those guys; we're happy for those guys. As a coach, you always want to see your players that you coach be successful and be honored. Then, there are other guys that I think should have made it, but I'm always biased. [I] always root for our guys, but it's a real positive."

With QB Lamar Jackson not practicing, does it look like it will be QB Tyler Huntley starting on Saturday? _(Jamison Hensley) _"It does, it does."

QB Tyler Huntley was on the injury report yesterday with a shoulder injury. Is there any concern with his right shoulder at all? _(Jamison Hensley) _"No, no."

Is QB Tyler Huntley's shoulder injury similar to what he was managing in the offseason? _(Childs Walker) _"Let me defer; I'm not sure. I don't think it's too much different, but I don't want to say for sure."

Do you ever worry about staying warm when you're on the sideline? (Jonas Shaffer) _"I always worry about staying warm on the sideline. _(laughter)Yes, I do. The thing is you don't get a chance to go back to the heaters like everybody else does. So, I've heard coaches – they become first-time head coaches – and I'll say, 'Well, what did you learn about it?' And they'll say, 'It's hard to stay warm on cold days when you're the head coach.' So, thank you for being concerned about that. I appreciate that. (laughter) (Reporter: "So what do you do?")I dress warm; I dress warm, what you tell your kids to do, right?"

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

On how excited he is to have WR Sammy Watkins: "It's great to have a veteran around, and again, it's great to have Sammy [Watkins] back in the building again, being a great mentor to us – our younger guys. It's just good to have Sammy back."

On how his shoulder is feeling: "It's good. [It] just was a little sore. I was just managing it and everything. So, I'm good."

On if his recent shoulder injury was similar to what he's dealt with in the past: "Yes, in OTAs [organized team activities]. Yes, just a little soreness – that's all. That's all it was."

On what kind of impact he thinks weather conditions could have: "I don't think it could have too much of a big effect, just because we know going into the game that it's going to be [bad] conditions. So, we've just got to prepare for it and just be ready to play football at the end of the day."

On having 10 hand warmers in his pouch and if they helped: "Oh, yes, yes. I had them up in there. (laughter)Yes, they keep my fingers warm. I could feel them a little bit. I wish I had some in the toes, but I don't think I'd be able to fit in my cleats if I put them in the toes."

On if it's unique for him to play in freezing cold weather, given his South Florida roots: "Yes, definitely, just because we can deal with it in the time being that we're out there, but the extra time being out there, it starts getting to you. That cold is cold. Cold is cold."

On how often he has to switch out the handwarmers: "They do a good job. They stay pretty warm, and I have a lot of them in there, so I don't know which ones went dead. But as long as they're warm … [Equipment coordinator] Jordan [Brown] does a good job [in] equipment. He does a good job of switching them in and out if he feels like they're not warm. So, he does a good job of making sure I stay warm."