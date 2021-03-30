Ravens to Host Rams in New 17-Game Season

The Ravens will have nine regular-season home games in 2021, as the NFL announced it will have a 17-game schedule for the first time.
A home game against the Los Angeles Rams has been added to Baltimore's 2021 opponents, joining the 16 games that had already been determined. The exact dates will be announced when the NFL releases its entire 2021 schedule this spring. Here are the Ravens' home and road opponents for next season:
HOME:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
AWAY
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
The NFL's official move from a 16-game to a 17-game regular season was agreed upon Tuesday during the league's virtual owners meetings, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported.
The NFL had been playing a 16-game regular season since 1978.
The extra game for every team is an interconference matchup based on divisional standings from the previous season, on a rotating basis. Using that formula, the Ravens who finished second in the AFC North in 2020 will face the Rams, who finished second in the NFC West.
Every AFC team will have nine home games and eight road games in 2021. In 2022, AFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games, while NFC teams will have the one additional home game.
The NFL has reduced the preseason schedule from four games to three games in 2021, with AFC teams having just one preseason home game, while NFC teams will have two preseason home games.