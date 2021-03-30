Ravens to Host Rams in New 17-Game Season

Mar 30, 2021 at 03:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

033021-Stadium

The Ravens will have nine regular-season home games in 2021, as the NFL announced it will have a 17-game schedule for the first time.

A home game against the Los Angeles Rams has been added to Baltimore's 2021 opponents, joining the 16 games that had already been determined. The exact dates will be announced when the NFL releases its entire 2021 schedule this spring. Here are the Ravens' home and road opponents for next season:

HOME:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

AWAY

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

The NFL's official move from a 16-game to a 17-game regular season was agreed upon Tuesday during the league's virtual owners meetings, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported.

The NFL had been playing a 16-game regular season since 1978.

The extra game for every team is an interconference matchup based on divisional standings from the previous season, on a rotating basis. Using that formula, the Ravens who finished second in the AFC North in 2020 will face the Rams, who finished second in the NFC West.

Every AFC team will have nine home games and eight road games in 2021. In 2022, AFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games, while NFC teams will have the one additional home game. 

The NFL has reduced the preseason schedule from four games to three games in 2021, with AFC teams having just one preseason home game, while NFC teams will have two preseason home games.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Offensive Upgrade in Progress

The Ravens set out to address several issues this offseason. They've done just that, with more moves to come.
news

Late for Work 3/30: What Areas Do the Ravens Still Need to Address This Offseason?

Should the Ravens sign free-agent safety Malik Hooker? Who is the Ravens' best free-agent signing of the past decade? John Harbaugh is among the elite head coaches in Sports Illustrated's ratings.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Sitting Pretty to Draft Playmaker at No. 5

Browns continue their reported pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney. Tyson Alualu has reportedly decided to return to Steelers.
news

Late for Work 3/29: Ray Lewis Says Lamar Jackson Can Win a Super Bowl If …  

More reaction to the Sammy Watkins signing. Mock draft sends a pass rusher to Ravens in the first round. A 17-game season is reportedly set to happen. 
news

Five Ways Sammy Watkins Can Help Ravens

With the addition of Sammy Watkins pending the results of his physical, the Ravens have added a wide receiver with 33 career regular-season touchdowns.
news

Sammy Watkins Agrees in Principle to One-Year Deal

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins is set to join Baltimore on a one-year deal, pending the results of his physical.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs With Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Several Potential 2021 Draft Targets Enjoy Strong Pro Days

As the buzz leading up to the NFL draft increases, some players the Ravens could target have impressed during Pro Day workouts.
news

Late for Work 3/26: T.Y. Hilton Says He Was 'Five Seconds Away' From Signing With Ravens

Not so fast on the narrative about the Ravens and free-agent receivers. Ravens-Titans is ranked as 2021's best rivalry. Pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap reportedly re-signs with Seahawks.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Grab Spotlight

In the latest round of mock drafts, most pundits expect the Ravens to grab either a pass rusher or wide receiver.
news

Matthew Judon Talks Going From Ravens to Patriots

After five seasons with the Ravens, outside linebacker Matthew Judon will miss Baltimore, but he embraces joining an AFC rival. 
Advertising