Ravens to Host Rams in New 17-Game Season

The Ravens will have nine regular-season home games in 2021, as the NFL announced it will have a 17-game schedule for the first time.

A home game against the Los Angeles Rams has been added to Baltimore's 2021 opponents, joining the 16 games that had already been determined. The exact dates will be announced when the NFL releases its entire 2021 schedule this spring. Here are the Ravens' home and road opponents for next season: