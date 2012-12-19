 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens To Wear Black Jerseys vs. Giants

Dec 19, 2012 at 02:33 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

19_BlackJerseys_news.jpg


Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants is the final home game of the regular season.

It's also the final time of the year that the Ravens will sport their black alternate uniforms.

The Ravens will wear their black jerseys for the second time this season when they take the field for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. matchup with the New York Giants. The pants color has not been decided yet.

"I like the black," defensive tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu. "I'm a big Batman fan, so it feels like you have 11 Batmans out there running around. The Dark Knight, you know? I like it."

The Ravens also wore the black jerseys in the Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended in a 13-10 loss. 

Historically, the black jerseys have been kind to the Ravens, who are 9-3 all time in them, including 6-1 under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"The black with the purple trim, you can't get better than that," Kemoeatu said. "I don't see why we don't wear them more often."

The reason is that NFL rules permit teams to wear alternate uniforms just twice a year, and not during the playoffs. The Ravens have worn black jerseys twice a year in each of the last four seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Make the Case: WR Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell is a big target who could make the Ravens consider taking a wide receiver on Day 1.
news

Make the Case: CB Cooper DeJean

Versatile Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean could be the next addition to the Ravens' secondary.
news

50 Words or Less: Final Thoughts As We Enter Draft Week

There's lots of chatter about trading back, but what about a trade up? Two cornerbacks make a lot of sense for Baltimore.
news

Make the Case: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry could become the latest Alabama cornerback to join the Ravens.
news

Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

Here's how the draft could shake out in the first three rounds at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, and edge.
news

Late for Work: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Ravens in the First Round

Despite turnover, the Ravens' roster is ranked among the top three by The Athletic's projection model. Baltimore has been named a potential landing spot if WR Courtland Sutton is traded. Pundit says Zay Flowers is among the WR1s who need the most help from the draft. The Ravens miss out on Flowers in 2023 re-draft. All-trades mock draft has the Ravens making a deal with the Chargers to move back.
news

Make the Case: OT Jordan Morgan

The Arizona offensive tackle is seen as an NFL guard by some pundits, and has plenty of experience.
news

Ravens Announce Plan to Launch Baltimore Ravens College Track Center

A new academic center to help Baltimore City Public School students advance through college and into the workforce is being planned with financial support from the Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: A New Offensive Lineman Becomes Most Popular Ravens Pick

Six of seven prospects mocked to the Ravens are either an offensive lineman or a wide receiver.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Could Trade Their First-Round Pick to QB-Needy Team

What would success in Year 2 look like for Zay Flowers and Trenton Simpson? The Ravens take an offensive tackle and wide receiver with their first two picks in The Athletic's seven-round mock draft. PFF's two most-underrated draft prospects have been mocked to the Ravens.
news

Rumor Mill: J.K. Dobbins to Sign With Chargers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Roquan Smith on Attitude of Defense: 'We're Still the Ravens'

Tyler Linderbaum plans to use his experience to help offensive the new-look offensive line gel. Scott Elliott says players are 'working their tails off' during offseason conditioning.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising