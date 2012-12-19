Ravens To Wear Black Jerseys vs. Giants





Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants is the final home game of the regular season.

It's also the final time of the year that the Ravens will sport their black alternate uniforms.

The Ravens will wear their black jerseys for the second time this season when they take the field for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. matchup with the New York Giants. The pants color has not been decided yet.

"I like the black," defensive tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu. "I'm a big Batman fan, so it feels like you have 11 Batmans out there running around. The Dark Knight, you know? I like it."

The Ravens also wore the black jerseys in the Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended in a 13-10 loss.

Historically, the black jerseys have been kind to the Ravens, who are 9-3 all time in them, including 6-1 under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"The black with the purple trim, you can't get better than that," Kemoeatu said. "I don't see why we don't wear them more often."