Mailbag: How Pass Heavy Will Todd Monken's Offense Be?

Mink: The excitement surrounding the Ravens' receiving corps, coupled with the likelihood of Lamar Jackson running less, has put Baltimore's passing attack at the forefront of the offseason buzz. However, I agree that the rushing attack is getting a little lost in the conversation.

The Ravens ran the ball more than any team in the league during the Greg Roman era. But they ran it a lot before Roman became the offensive coordinator too. They ran it the most in the league in 2018 and seventh-most in 2017, for example. Head Coach John Harbaugh wants a physical offense, and running the ball, and doing so effectively, is part of his offensive philosophy.

Now let's look at Monken's offense the past two years with back-to-back national championships at Georgia. In games involving two FBS schools last year, the Bulldogs were 64th in the country in passing attempts per game and 55th in rushing attempts per game. The year before, they were 107th in passing and 67th in rushing.

So, while I do expect the Ravens to throw the ball significantly more this season, I do not think Baltimore is going to be as pass heavy under Monken as it was run heavy under Roman. The idea is better balance. I agree that I expect the Ravens to land somewhere in the 10-15 range in passing attempts per game.