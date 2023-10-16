Late for Work: Ravens' Tough Road Stretch Ends in London Victory, Yet More Work Must Be Done

Pressbox’s*Bo Smolka:*"Just three weeks ago, the Ravens went 4-for-4 in the red zone in Cleveland against the league's top-rated defense in a 28-3 win. Todd Monken's offense appeared to be as efficient as the Ravens 2019 team that finished 14-2. Where did that go?"

Baltimore Beatdown’s*Dustin Cox:* "The Ravens escaped London with a victory over the Titans after looking like they would cruise to the finish line early in the game. It was another promising but frustrating showing from the offense as they had to settle for field goals on all but one of their red zone trips. The signs of a great offense are there but little things must be cleaned up before they can truly explode and realize their potential. Lamar Jackson had another efficient day throwing the ball and continues to put the offense on his back as a runner in crucial situations."

Special Teams Bounces Back

In close games, the Ravens have often relied on the third faucet of the game, special teams, to break the tie and give them the advantage. But through the beginning of the season, they've "uncharacteristically struggled," according to Gordon. Fortunately, they solved something on Sunday.