Ravens Trade Chris Wormley to Steelers

Mar 20, 2020 at 04:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032020_Wormley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Chris Wormley in action during an NFL game.

Chris Wormley will be switching sides in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.

The Ravens have agreed to terms to trade Wormley and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft to Pittsburgh, in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021. The deal is pending the passing of a physical.

Wormley spent three seasons with the Ravens and had his most productive year in 2019 with 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

However, Wormley would have been in line for a backup role again in 2020. Baltimore has revamped its defensive front since the start of free agency, trading for Calais Campbell, reportedly signing Michael Brockers, and re-signing Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis. The Ravens also have a developing young defensive tackle in Daylon Mack, a fifth-round draft pick last season.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, Wormley played in all 16 games last season and started seven, participating in 45.7 percent of the team's defensive snaps. In three seasons and 39 games, he 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Ravens and Steelers don't often trade with each other, but this not the first Ravens-Steelers deal. In 1997, the Ravens traded a seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for offensive lineman Bernard Gaffney.

