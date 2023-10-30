No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

The Ravens sit at 6-2, tied for the best record in the AFC and with two more victories than all three division foes. Baltimore's is about to enter a three-game homestand and has six of the final nine games on the schedule at M&T Bank Stadium.

Harbaugh said the Ravens don't have any "dire" needs, but there are different degrees of need.

"What level of need is what it comes down to," Harbaugh said. "Do we have a specific overarching have-to-have guy? No, we have an excellent roster. … I love our guys. I think we have everything we need to be successful.

"At the same time, if an opportunity came to bring in somebody that can help us and make us better in any area really, but some areas more than others, and you can do it in a way that is affordable to the team and club – cap wise and draft-pick wise – you would do it to try to get better. That's where we're at right now. Eric and his group is are working through that. … That's a possibility."

The Ravens didn't seem to have a glaring hole at inside linebacker last year when they acquired Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, but he instantly made a huge difference. Harbaugh called that Monday one of the Ravens' "all-time great trades."

Could "EDC" pull off a similar move this year?

According to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, the Ravens currently have $2.8 million in cap space, but could create around $13 million more with contract restructures and even more if they add void years. With that said, they have a lot of young players having career years in contract years that they would like to retain.

Harbaugh spoke about how it's not easy to make trades in the NFL with so many factors involved. He will be focused on preparing for the Seahawks this week and will meet with DeCosta if trade talks heat up.