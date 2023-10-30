Presented by

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Oct 30, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
GM Eric DeCosta

Head Coach John Harbaugh was a few minutes late for his regular 2:30 p.m. Monday press conference. He was upstairs talking with General Manager Eric DeCosta, he said.

As the NFL's trade deadline nears at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, DeCosta and the Ravens are busy talking about how they could improve their team.

Moves have already started happening, as the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore's next opponent, reportedly acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants just before Harbaugh's press conference began.

The Ravens sit at 6-2, tied for the best record in the AFC and with two more victories than all three division foes. Baltimore's is about to enter a three-game homestand and has six of the final nine games on the schedule at M&T Bank Stadium.

Harbaugh said the Ravens don't have any "dire" needs, but there are different degrees of need.

"What level of need is what it comes down to," Harbaugh said. "Do we have a specific overarching have-to-have guy? No, we have an excellent roster. … I love our guys. I think we have everything we need to be successful.

"At the same time, if an opportunity came to bring in somebody that can help us and make us better in any area really, but some areas more than others, and you can do it in a way that is affordable to the team and club – cap wise and draft-pick wise – you would do it to try to get better. That's where we're at right now. Eric and his group is are working through that. … That's a possibility."

The Ravens didn't seem to have a glaring hole at inside linebacker last year when they acquired Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, but he instantly made a huge difference. Harbaugh called that Monday one of the Ravens' "all-time great trades."

Could "EDC" pull off a similar move this year?

According to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, the Ravens currently have $2.8 million in cap space, but could create around $13 million more with contract restructures and even more if they add void years. With that said, they have a lot of young players having career years in contract years that they would like to retain.

Harbaugh spoke about how it's not easy to make trades in the NFL with so many factors involved. He will be focused on preparing for the Seahawks this week and will meet with DeCosta if trade talks heat up.

"It's a possibility. It's not easy making trades in this league," Harbaugh said. "We've made a few the last few years. I think Eric has done a great job with that. If there's one to be made to help us, I'm sure he'll pull it off. If not, we'll be happy with what we have because we have a great team we feel like."

