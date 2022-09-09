Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Vinnie Iyer

Ravens 30, Jets 14 “[The Jets] should have more pop with rookies Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but they are facing a Baltimore secondary that is arguably the league's best after offseason changes. The Jets also upgraded their secondary with three new starters but they still have holes in their front seven, which will carry over some of the run defense woes from last season. That's not good news against Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and a run-heavy attack.”