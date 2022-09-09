Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Jets 13 “The matchup with Joe Flacco holds narrative allure, and we have little idea how sharp the Ravens will be after their starters took a pass on the preseason. But the Jets don’t have a talent advantage in any area, and they don’t have an offensive star to go shot for shot with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will stifle New York’s offense and bank a road victory as they begin their quest to return to the playoffs.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Jets 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 31, Jets 20
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 28, Jets 14
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 24, Jets 17
|Parker Gabriel
|Ravens 31, Jets 21
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 35, Jets 18
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 21, Jets 13
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 20, Jets 11 “It feels like Robert Saleh wants Joe Flacco to start this early AFC North gauntlet in the schedule, with Zach Wilson now out until Week 4, at least. We’ll see how the Jets coach feels after Sunday’s game, but don’t be surprised if Saleh’s defense turns this one close and ugly. New York's front four could be nasty and cornerback Sauce Gardner is part of an improved back end. They’ll make Lamar Jackson earn it. ”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 35, Jets 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 33, Jets 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 21, Jets 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 33, Jets 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Jets 24, Ravens 23
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Jets 10
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 31, Jets 19
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 23, Jets 12
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 24, Jets 10
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 24, Jets 21
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 30, Jets 14 “[The Jets] should have more pop with rookies Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but they are facing a Baltimore secondary that is arguably the league's best after offseason changes. The Jets also upgraded their secondary with three new starters but they still have holes in their front seven, which will carry over some of the run defense woes from last season. That's not good news against Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and a run-heavy attack.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 26, Jets 23 “Flacco won a Super Bowl for the Ravens, but it's been a while since he did. Lamar Jackson is back healthy after a down 2021 season, and I think he gets off to a good start here. The Ravens have some pass rush questions, but they will get around it against their old quarterback. It's close."
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 31, Jets 17 “It looks like it’s going to be a long season for the Jets, and a rebound season for the Ravens.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Jets 17 “Joe Flacco isn’t elite. The rest of his team isn’t, either.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 28, Jets 17 “I don’t know if the Jets are battle-tested enough or mature enough yet for me to think they’re going to beat Baltimore in Week 1. … I like the Ravens to be a major force in the AFC.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Vederame
|Ravens 34, Jets 14 “Lock of the week. The Ravens are an excellent team that was besieged by injuries in 2021. Healthy once again, they take on a Jets squad which has a backup quarterback, a shaky defense and an offense waiting for Zach Wilson to return.”