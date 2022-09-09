Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Sep 09, 2022 at 09:26 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

090822-PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Jets 13 “The matchup with Joe Flacco holds narrative allure, and we have little idea how sharp the Ravens will be after their starters took a pass on the preseason. But the Jets don’t have a talent advantage in any area, and they don’t have an offensive star to go shot for shot with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will stifle New York’s offense and bank a road victory as they begin their quest to return to the playoffs.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Jets 20
Nate Davis
Ravens 31, Jets 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 28, Jets 14
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 24, Jets 17
Parker Gabriel
Ravens 31, Jets 21
Mike Jones
Ravens 35, Jets 18
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 21, Jets 13

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 20, Jets 11 “It feels like Robert Saleh wants Joe Flacco to start this early AFC North gauntlet in the schedule, with Zach Wilson now out until Week 4, at least. We’ll see how the Jets coach feels after Sunday’s game, but don’t be surprised if Saleh’s defense turns this one close and ugly. New York's front four could be nasty and cornerback Sauce Gardner is part of an improved back end. They’ll make Lamar Jackson earn it. ”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 35, Jets 17
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 33, Jets 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 21, Jets 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 33, Jets 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Jets 24, Ravens 23
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Jets 10
Marc Sessler
Ravens 31, Jets 19
Kevin Patra
Ravens 23, Jets 12
Grant Gordon
Ravens 24, Jets 10
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Jets 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 30, Jets 14 “[The Jets] should have more pop with rookies Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but they are facing a Baltimore secondary that is arguably the league's best after offseason changes. The Jets also upgraded their secondary with three new starters but they still have holes in their front seven, which will carry over some of the run defense woes from last season. That's not good news against Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and a run-heavy attack.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 26, Jets 23 “Flacco won a Super Bowl for the Ravens, but it's been a while since he did. Lamar Jackson is back healthy after a down 2021 season, and I think he gets off to a good start here. The Ravens have some pass rush questions, but they will get around it against their old quarterback. It's close."
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
John Breech
Ravens 30, Jets 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 31, Jets 17 “It looks like it’s going to be a long season for the Jets, and a rebound season for the Ravens.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Jets 17 “Joe Flacco isn’t elite. The rest of his team isn’t, either.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 28, Jets 17 “I don’t know if the Jets are battle-tested enough or mature enough yet for me to think they’re going to beat Baltimore in Week 1. … I like the Ravens to be a major force in the AFC.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Ravens 34, Jets 14 “Lock of the week. The Ravens are an excellent team that was besieged by injuries in 2021. Healthy once again, they take on a Jets squad which has a backup quarterback, a shaky defense and an offense waiting for Zach Wilson to return.”

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Most Analysts See Ravens Beating Steelers

Pundits predict the Ravens will break their five-game losing streak against the Steelers in the regular-season finale.

news

Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 17 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

news

Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

See who the experts are picking to win the Week 16 rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

See which NFL analyst took the Ravens to beat the Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Split on Ravens-Browns Picks

Outlets don't know which way to go in a rematch between the AFC North rivals in Week 14.

news

Pundit Picks: A Handful Are Picking Steelers to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking in the first meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

news

Pundit Picks: Heavy Majority Going With Ravens to Beat Browns

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer is the only local reporter to predict a win for the Cleveland Browns over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

news

Pundit Picks: A Few Media Members Picking Bears

See who the pundits think will win the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Choice Over Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to beat the Miami Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football'.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Vikings

See the predictions for Sunday's Week 9 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.

news

Pundit Picks: These Three Analysts Are Picking the Bengals

See who the pundits believe will win the Week 7 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising