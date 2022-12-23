Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Falcons

Gregg Rosenthal

Ravens 23, Falcons 17 “Lamar Jackson (knee) hasn’t yet returned to practice, and the team is now dealing with the absence of its best defensive player, Calais Campbell (knee), and another wideout, Devin Duvernay (foot). With Tyler Huntley under center, the improved Ravens running game should be enough to control the clock against a Falcons defense that doesn’t have many answers. Desmond Ridder should improve over the stretch run, but Baltimore's defense is stout and sound. Atlanta's receivers are unlikely to be open, and Ridder’s accuracy issues popped up big time in his first start.”