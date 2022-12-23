Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Falcons

ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Laura Rutledge
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 16, Falcons 13 “The Ravens need at least one more win to secure a playoff spot, and they’ll benefit from a favorable matchup against a slumping opponent that doesn’t throw the ball any better than they do. We’ll see a lot of running in this one, with a far superior defense carrying the Ravens through.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 23, Falcons 17
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 21, Falcons 15
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 20, Falcons 16
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 17, Falcons 13
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 24, Falcons 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Falcons 20
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 23, Falcons 17 “Lamar Jackson (knee) hasn’t yet returned to practice, and the team is now dealing with the absence of its best defensive player, Calais Campbell (knee), and another wideout, Devin Duvernay (foot). With Tyler Huntley under center, the improved Ravens running game should be enough to control the clock against a Falcons defense that doesn’t have many answers. Desmond Ridder should improve over the stretch run, but Baltimore's defense is stout and sound. Atlanta's receivers are unlikely to be open, and Ridder’s accuracy issues popped up big time in his first start.”
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Falcons 10
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 23, Falcons 10
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 17, Falcons 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Falcons 9
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 24, Falcons 14
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 17, Falcons 13
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 20, Falcons 14
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 20, Falcons 14
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 22, Falcons 17
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 23, Falcons 12
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Falcons 10 “The Falcons were competitive with rookie QB Desmond Ridder because of a dominant running game in Week 15. That won't happen again vs. the Ravens' front, putting Ridder in uncomfortable passing situations while either Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson get better rushing support.“
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 26, Falcons 13 “The Ravens could have Lamar Jackson back in this one. They need him in the worst way. The passing game is struggling. The Falcons have defensive issues, though, which could help. Desmond Ridder was just OK last week in his first start, and now faces a tougher defense. Ravens win it.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Falcons 16
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 16, Falcons 10 “The Ravens are struggling after a hot start, but I think if they make the playoffs they can be dangerous. They’ll take care of business at home against the Falcons.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 21, Falcons 10 “The Falcons are still alive, but not for much longer. The Ravens need to stay within a game of the Bengals, in order to make Week 18 an AFC North championship game.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 20, Falcons 10 “I think Tyler Huntley will have more success throwing the ball against this defense compared to Cleveland’s defense, which is definitely better than Atlanta’s.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 19, Falcons 17 “Atlanta can win if Desmond Ridder makes a few throws, avoids turnovers and the running game is humming. But that’s a lot to ask of a kid in his second start.”