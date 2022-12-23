Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Falcons

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:35 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

122322-PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 16, Falcons 13 “The Ravens need at least one more win to secure a playoff spot, and they’ll benefit from a favorable matchup against a slumping opponent that doesn’t throw the ball any better than they do. We’ll see a lot of running in this one, with a far superior defense carrying the Ravens through.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Falcons 17
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 21, Falcons 15
Nate Davis
Ravens 20, Falcons 16
Safid Deen
Ravens 17, Falcons 13
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 24, Falcons 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 23, Falcons 20

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 23, Falcons 17 “Lamar Jackson (knee) hasn’t yet returned to practice, and the team is now dealing with the absence of its best defensive player, Calais Campbell (knee), and another wideout, Devin Duvernay (foot). With Tyler Huntley under center, the improved Ravens running game should be enough to control the clock against a Falcons defense that doesn’t have many answers. Desmond Ridder should improve over the stretch run, but Baltimore's defense is stout and sound. Atlanta's receivers are unlikely to be open, and Ridder’s accuracy issues popped up big time in his first start.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 27, Falcons 10
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 23, Falcons 10
Marcas Grant
Ravens 17, Falcons 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Falcons 9
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 24, Falcons 14
Nick Shook
Ravens 17, Falcons 13
Marc Sessler
Ravens 20, Falcons 14
Kevin Patra
Ravens 20, Falcons 14
Grant Gordon
Ravens 22, Falcons 17
Eric Edholm
Ravens 23, Falcons 12

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Falcons 10 “The Falcons were competitive with rookie QB Desmond Ridder because of a dominant running game in Week 15. That won't happen again vs. the Ravens' front, putting Ridder in uncomfortable passing situations while either Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson get better rushing support.“

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 26, Falcons 13 “The Ravens could have Lamar Jackson back in this one. They need him in the worst way. The passing game is struggling. The Falcons have defensive issues, though, which could help. Desmond Ridder was just OK last week in his first start, and now faces a tougher defense. Ravens win it.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 20, Falcons 16
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Ravens 16, Falcons 10 “The Ravens are struggling after a hot start, but I think if they make the playoffs they can be dangerous. They’ll take care of business at home against the Falcons.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 21, Falcons 10 “The Falcons are still alive, but not for much longer. The Ravens need to stay within a game of the Bengals, in order to make Week 18 an AFC North championship game.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 20, Falcons 10 “I think Tyler Huntley will have more success throwing the ball against this defense compared to Cleveland’s defense, which is definitely better than Atlanta’s.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 19, Falcons 17 “Atlanta can win if Desmond Ridder makes a few throws, avoids turnovers and the running game is humming. But that’s a lot to ask of a kid in his second start.”

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Analysts Disagree With Vegas, Favor Ravens

Most analysts are picking the Ravens to score a win in Cleveland in Week 14.

news

Pundit Picks: Most Predict a Steelers Win Over Hampered Ravens

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 14 game in Pittsburgh.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Favorites vs. Broncos

Every analyst is picking the Ravens to get back on track against the Broncos.

news

Pundit Picks: Baltimore Sun Split on Ravens-Jaguars Winner

The Ravens are the favorite, but some pundits are predicting an upset.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Are Unanimous Pick vs. Panthers

Nobody predicts an upset in the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

news

Pundit Picks: Most Expect Ravens to Win a Close Game

Here's who the analysts are picking to win on Monday Night Football in New Orleans.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Win in Tampa Bay

A slight majority of analysts are picking the Ravens to beat the Buccaneers in Week 8.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Picks to Beat Browns

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Near Unanimous Winners vs. Giants

See who the experts are picking to win Sunday's Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Majority Pick Ravens to Beat Bengals

Here's who pundits believe will win Sunday's Week 5 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Rare Underdogs at Home vs. Bills

The vast majority of pundits are picking the Bills to beat the Ravens in Week 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising