Gameday Threads: Ravens' Look in Cincinnati Wild-Card Playoff Game

Jan 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 19 Uniform Graphic Website

The Ravens are breaking out a successful road game playoff look for their playoff game in Cincinnati.

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and black pants in the AFC North Super Wild-Card Weekend rubber match.

The Ravens wore their white jersey and black pants for every road win during their 2012 Super Bowl run – in Denver, in New England and at neutral site New Orleans.

Baltimore is 13-5 all-time in the white jersey black pants combination. It will be the fourth time the Ravens have worn it this season. The Ravens had road wins in New England and New Orleans in that uniform, and a loss in Cleveland.

