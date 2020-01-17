Ravens 'Very Much' Want Matthew Judon Back

Jan 17, 2020 at 03:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052820_Judon
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon

The Ravens lost two top pass rushers in free agency last offseason and don't want to see it happen again.

On Friday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked how much he wants the team to re-sign Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon and how difficult he believes that will be.

"Very much and pretty hard. But we're going to try," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh pointed to the fact that the Ravens have already shown their commitment to keeping players. Eight Ravens were re-signed before their contracts expired to prevent them from hitting the market, including cornerback Marcus Peters, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Willie Snead IV and linebacker L.J. Fort during the season.

"That's something that is really important to us," Harbaugh said. "We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt is probably right at the top of the list, for sure."

The Ravens' other leading pending free agents are defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback Jimmy Smith, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Seth Roberts. Cornerback Brandon Carr is under contract with a club option. Harbaugh expressed his desire for all to return.

Baltimore saw Za'Darius Smith walk last offseason when he got a mega four-year, $66 million offer from the Green Bay Packers. The market for pass rushers can go bonkers.

However, it's also clear how valuable they can be. Smith played up to the price tag with 13.5 sacks this season, helping the Packers reach the NFC championship. Terrell Suggs also left last offseason to go to Arizona.

The Ravens finished 21st in the league with 37 sacks this season, but they also blitzed more than any other team in the league. Judon led the way with 9.5, fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser came in second with five and rookie Jaylon Ferguson had 2.5.

Judon has been very steady over his four years in Baltimore, notching 28.5 sacks and missing just two games since being a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State in 2016. That's more sacks than Smith had on his resume before the Packers gave him a huge payday.

"It just depends on what the market ends up saying," Harbaugh said. "Once you get past the season and guys get to this point, the player wants to know what the market is going to be. We'll see what the market is and see what we can get done."

The Ravens do have the option of using the franchise tag on Judon, which is projected to be about $16.3 million. Leaving the franchise tag available was another benefit of inking Peters to an extension before the regular season ended.

Related Content

news

Cedric Ogbuehi Promoted to 53-Man Roster, Nick Boyle Still on IR

Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick signed Oct. 27 by the Ravens, has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
news

Everything You Need to Know, Ravens vs. Vikings

Returning from their bye week, the Ravens (5-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in an interconference matchup. 
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Combined effect of eventual returns would give the Ravens quite a boost. It'll be interesting to see how defenses handle Baltimore's wide receiver trio. Gary Kubiak's offense will make a return trip to M&T Bank Stadium.
news

News & Notes: Derek Wolfe's Back Is 'Not There Yet' 

The Ravens are prepared for the Vikings to feed Dalvin Cook. Tyus Bowser says sacks will come in bunches for Justin Houston, who enters Sunday with 99 ½ career sacks. John Harbaugh expects Vikings center Mason Cole to play well in place of Garrett Bradbury. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Have a Chance vs. Vikings

Derek Wolfe (back) will not play and the Vikings will be without their starting center and former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Vikings

Here are 10 stats to know heading into Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.
news

Late for Work 11/5: Pundits Predicting a Shootout Between Ravens and Vikings

The Ravens have the second-best odds to land Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Ricard is a key factor in the Ravens' offense.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Vikings

See the predictions for Sunday's Week 9 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Optimistic Run Game Will Improve

Third-down efficiency is a point of emphasis for the offense. Wink Martindale liked practicing in pads Wednesday to focus on tackling issues. The Ravens want to prevent Vikings running back Dalvin Cook from going beast mode. 
news

One of the Original Ravens, Roy Sommerhof Set to Retire

Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Roy Sommerhof will retire following the 2021 season.
news

Gameday Threads: A Battle of Purple in Ravens vs. Vikings

See what the Baltimore Ravens are wearing for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Vikings

Ravens fans can tune into the Baltimore Ravens-Minnesota Vikings game on FOX, listen on WBAL and ESPN Radio and stream online (in market).
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising