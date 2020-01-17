Ravens 'Very Much' Want Matthew Judon Back

The Ravens lost two top pass rushers in free agency last offseason and don't want to see it happen again.

On Friday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked how much he wants the team to re-sign Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon and how difficult he believes that will be.

"Very much and pretty hard. But we're going to try," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh pointed to the fact that the Ravens have already shown their commitment to keeping players. Eight Ravens were re-signed before their contracts expired to prevent them from hitting the market, including cornerback Marcus Peters, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Willie Snead IV and linebacker L.J. Fort during the season.

"That's something that is really important to us," Harbaugh said. "We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt is probably right at the top of the list, for sure."

The Ravens' other leading pending free agents are defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback Jimmy Smith, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Seth Roberts. Cornerback Brandon Carr is under contract with a club option. Harbaugh expressed his desire for all to return.

Baltimore saw Za'Darius Smith walk last offseason when he got a mega four-year, $66 million offer from the Green Bay Packers. The market for pass rushers can go bonkers.