Late for Work: Ravens Are Clearly the Best Team in Football

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "The Ravens' best is still better than any team in the league. Sure, they were fortunate to grab two interceptions on tipped passes and a third after Brock Purdy's arm was hit as he threw, but give credit to the defense for flying around, swarming to the ball and making it difficult for one of the league's best offenses to get comfortable."

The Baltimore Sun’s Tim Schwartz: "Name a team with wins better than the Ravens' against the Lions, Seahawks and 49ers? Not because those teams in particular are the best in the league, but the way they dismantled all three is what makes the Ravens the best team in football. There is no contest for that title right now. But as we all know in Baltimore, they will be judged on what they do in the postseason."

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon: "They've decimated Detroit, Seattle, Jacksonville and now the 49ers. Mike Macdonald has shown the ability to construct a devastating scheme; Todd Monken has gotten more out of the passing game while preserving a prolific rushing attack. Assuming health (get well soon, Kyle Hamilton), the Ravens have a body of work that suggests they prepare as well as any team in the NFL — the one reassurance fans should want with the postseason ahead."