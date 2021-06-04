Ravens Waive Kenji Bahar

Jun 04, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Kenji Bahar

Kenji Bahar, a Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback who was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted rookie, was released on Friday.

Bahar played collegiately at Monmouth (N.J.) University where he set school records for touchdown passes (70), passing yards (9,642) and 300-yard games (9). He saw plenty of reps during the Ravens' open rookie minicamp practice on May 15. However, the Ravens have two talented young quarterbacks, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley, who are competing for the backup role behind Lamar Jackson.

Bahar was a two-year starter at Calvert Hall and threw 18 touchdowns as a senior.

