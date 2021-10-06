Ravens Wednesday Transcripts: Week 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts

WR Devin Duvernay

On how much more comfortable he is this season with a full offseason under his belt: "I'm extremely more comfortable. It just shows the work that we put in, and [we] just keep going at it each and every day in practice. The coaches help me tremendously. I just keep improving."

On if he feels a kinship with WR James Proche II: "There's definitely a kinship there. [We're] good friends, boys. We're both good players. So, whenever our opportunity comes, we're ready for it."

On if he has a mental process to bounce back from a mishandled punt: "Honestly, no. I never really think about it like that, or think about mistakes I make, or [think about] making a bad decision. I just think of coming out and making the play the next play I get."

On what the key is to being successful as a punt returner: "I'm honestly kind of learning on the fly. This last year when they threw me back there at the end of the year was my first time ever doing it. So, I never thought I … I never did it in college, or high school, or anything. So, I'm still kind of learning. But [like] what coach says, part of it is just catching the ball and just running. So, that's what I've been doing."

On if he's enjoyed punt returning: "Yes, it's been fun. I was telling coach, I never thought about doing it, but he threw me back there. I've had some success, and I've loved it."

On why he never thought about being a punt returner with his speed: (laughter) "I don't know … I was out there just playing. But it happens like that."

On if he relishes in showing that he's one of the fastest players in the league after his 42-yard punt return: "Yes. I definitely want people to know what I'm capable of and that I have speed. You can do a lot of other things on the field, but it's pretty cool that it gets noticed."

On what it's been like to have RB Le'Veon Bell as a teammate: (laughter) "We were talking about it. … Man, we used to look up to this dude back in late high school or early college, and now we're on the same team with him and getting reps with him. It's been crazy. It's been surreal."

On how satisfying it is to see the passing game develop: "It's very satisfying. It just goes to the work we put in. OTAs this offseason and continuing in practice, we knew that was an emphasis to sharpen up this year, and we have the talent to do so. So, we just have to keep making plays when the ball comes our way."

On his route and approach for his first-career touchdown grab against Detroit: "We run it all the time in practice, and it was a scissor-route between me and Mark [Andrews], and they [wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams] said either one of those can pop open, depending on what the defense does, so just stay ready, always run at full speed and keep it high."

On how he's adjusting to being a punt returner: "Yes, [I'm] definitely getting more comfortable, and I'm able to catch the ball and just get my eyes down quickly to see what's in front of me. I just try to carve out a lane in my brain and just hit it."

On if he feels that there's even more that he can do as a punt returner, despite already leading the league in punt return average: "Yes, most definitely. I most definitely think I can keep doing this at a high level."

On returning to M&T Bank Stadium for a four-game home stand: "It will definitely be good to get back in front of our home crowd and get some of their energy. It has felt like a while since we've been at home, so [we're] definitely excited to get back home."

On what has been the key to getting separation for QB Lamar Jackson: "Just us as players developing and 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] and the coaches putting us in position to make plays and get open and help our offense score points."

On how having success passing the ball can elevate the offense: "Just as 'G-Ro' [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] preaches, we've just got to be ready to do what we've got to do, whether that's run the ball, pass the ball, whatever that may be. So, I feel like we're all ready as an offense, and whatever he calls, we've got his back, and we're ready to roll with it."

On working with wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams: "It's been good. They've definitely brought a ton of new stuff to our lives that we've never seen, never heard of, and it's definitely helped translate our game to the field. And like I said, we're young. We're just continuing to grow each and every practice, and we can't do anything but thank them."

On how WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin have looked at practice: "They look great. They look like they haven't missed a beat. [We] definitely will be excited to get those guys back to help us, to help our offense and continue to keep this thing rolling."

On if it gets tough when there is only one ball and a lot of depth at wide receiver: "Yes, but I'm sure the coaches have got a good gameplan and have different ways to get people the ball and stuff like that."

On if he has a word for critics of QB Lamar Jackson stronger than what WR James Proche II used – barbaric: (laughter) "No, my vocabulary doesn't have anything to one up that. (laughter) That's that SMU education. (laughter) I mean, I went to Texas, but I've never used a word like that." (laughter)

OL Patrick Mekari

On how important it will be to play four-straight games at home: "It's going to be great to be back in front of the home fans. Just having that atmosphere back with everything, all the fans will be back, it's going to be great. We love being at home, and we're excited to be back."

On how he feels right tackle fits him versus other positions he's played along the offensive line: "I think every position is tough, but the coaches have done a great job just trying to iron out the fine details and get better every week. [I have] a lot to improve on week to week."

On what the biggest challenge has been going from an interior line position to the outside: "The defenders are a lot different. Obviously, the interior guys are a lot bigger and stronger. The edge guys are also big and strong, but they're a lot faster [and have] a faster twitch. So, kind of just understanding the opponent and getting your technique down and your assignment down is different. But it's a good challenge, [and] I'm looking forward to."

On if there's been a sigh of relief around the building now that the team has some wins after opening the season with a loss: "I think everyone has still been focused. I don't think anyone is relaxed, per se, at all. We're just locked in on the next win. It's unfortunate the amount of injuries that we've had, but we're fighting for those guys. We want to make the most out of every game and win every game that we can."

On if he's always prided himself on his versatility along the offensive line: "I don't take any pride. Pride is one of the biggest things, in my opinion, and God has just blessed me with the ability to play different positions. I hope that I play them well and I keep serving, like I said, my teammates, God [and] my family. I just want to … If I'm given the opportunity to play multiple positions, [I want to] just play them well – that's what I plan to do."

On if he enjoys playing right tackle: "Just being on the field is fun for me."

On how satisfying it is to see the pass game develop: "It's satisfying to move the ball [and] to score points. Obviously, we'd like to have balance and run the ball and pass the ball. But as long as we're moving the ball and scoring touchdowns, I feel like that's the important thing."

On if he feels the offensive line has gelled together: "I think it takes time for an offensive line to come together, gel together and perform well, but we definitely have a lot more work to do. We'll get to work as soon as tomorrow comes at practice and today in the film room. I feel like we're only going to get better from here and just keep improving."

On if he had been aware of the Ravens' 100-yard rushing streak entering the game against Denver: "I believe someone told us in the media, or something we saw. But we're just there to win the game. The coaches make a play call, and our job is to execute it – that's what we did."

On if they knew at the end of the game that they were close to breaking the streak: "No. We were just focused on winning the game. The coaches made the call, and we executed the play call. That's our job."

OLB Odafe Oweh

On his little brother, Otega Oweh, committing to play basketball at the University of Oklahoma: "It feels good – just seeing him work hard, and spend long nights in the gym, long mornings in the gym. And for him just to be able to commit to a school like that, Oklahoma, it makes me feel good, because I know I did my part, and he's just looking after me. He's trying to do everything he can do on his path."

On if he has surprised himself with the impact he's made so far, or if it's what he expected from himself: "It's just believing in yourself and betting on yourself every time. So, I believe that if I put my mind to it, I could do it, and I could make an impact in whatever way they needed me to do. So, I wouldn't say it's a situation where I'm surprised at anything; it's just I believe in my capabilities and my abilities, and I'm just following what God thinks I can do and what I should be doing."

On if the third-down stops in Denver made it feel like the tide had turned and the Ravens' defense was in control: "Yes. I just felt like, as the game went along, we just kept on getting closer and closer, and they started losing more hope. They started running the ball less and just trying to pass, trying to get the ball down the field, and that's what we wanted from the jump – for Teddy [Bridgewater] to drop back or Drew [Lock] to drop back so we could get after them. So, when that happened, we knew that we had a good chance, and the tide was about to turn."

On if RB Javonte Williams' 31-yard run served as a wake-up call for the defense: "Yes. Our point of emphasis was just trying to limit all missed tackles, limit long runs, big plays and stuff like that. So, once that happened, we just checked ourselves and realized what we came to do in this game was try to shut down the run, shut down any type of big plays they could do. So, once that happened, we had to re-evaluate what we were doing and get right, and I believe we did after that."

On if someone pointed out that the defense had to re-evaluate things or if it was a collective effort: "It was collective – 'Wink' [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] and then the vets: Marlon [Humphrey], 'Phee' [Pernell McPhee], Calais [Campbell], Justin [Houston], guys like that."

On if the altitude in Denver affected him: "No, no."

On if he thrives in the environment during primetime games: "I think it's just a situation and a position and a stage just to show all the hard work that you put [in]. And we go through a lot through training camp and OTAs, rookie camp, all that stuff, and it's just a stage for you to show what you've been working hard for. I believe that's the most fun part of it for me – just letting people know who you are and what you've done your who life, because it's not just training camp; it's what you've been working through your whole life. So, that's just a stage to perform."

On his mentality to take the next step in his game: "It's the same. I don't really focus on narratives; I just try to focus on what my calling is and what I've got to do. So, just to keep on keeping on and keep on trying to be the best player I can be."

On if his goal is to be a linebacker who can be on the field for every snap, week after week: "Yes, that's my goal. Since freshman year, when they were trying to make me a pass-rush specialist, I hate that; I don't like doing that. So, I try to make sure I'm good in every phase, so that's definitely my goal – to try to be an every-down 'backer and everything like that."

On his impressions of QB Carson Wentz and the Colts: "I've watched a little bit. Obviously, he's a good quarterback. But we're focused on what we've got to do, and we'll dive in deeper to what we've got to look at."

On how he thinks he's adjusted to the speed of the NFL game so far: "I think I've adjusted pretty well for a rookie. Obviously, I can get better, in terms of reading everything and playing a little bit faster, but I feel like my athleticism helps me in a lot of spaces, where a lot of other rookies would struggle – stuff like that. But there's always room for improvement, and I'm going to get better as the games go by."

On almost getting his second sack of the game when he nearly took down QB Drew Lock: "Ah, that one is still in my mind, man. I could have gotten that one. But that's just growing pains. I've got to track him better. I was getting a little excited on getting that second sack; I didn't really track it as well as I should have. (laughter) But as the games pass along, and I get more experience and everything, I'm going to make that tackle."

On getting OLB Justin Houston back: "Yes, it's really important having 'Yoda' [Justin Houston] back. He just effortlessly wins all the time, and you don't really notice until you watch the film; he's always winning. So, to always have that constant pressure on the other side, it really helps me and frees up everybody else, from interior linemen to the outside 'backers like me and Tyus [Bowser]. We really, really needed it, so it's good to have him back."

On if he senses that this game against OLB Justin Houston's former team means a little bit more for Houston: "That's his battle; that's what he has to do. But we're competitors, so obviously, I believe he probably wants to prove something. He still has it; I know he still does."

On his hit on QB Teddy Bridgewater and if being a hard-hitting defense is the mentality here: "Obviously, we play football, so it's a hard-hitting game, but I had no ill intent on trying to knock him out of the game or try to make sure he wasn't playing football for the rest of the game. There was no ill intent, but our mentality is basically to try to be the Ravens' defense – bring physicality – and do everything that we've got to do safely, no penalties, and just try to play hard-hitting football. But like I said, I had no ill intent. I wish Teddy [Bridgewater] prosperity – everything like that. I wasn't trying to do anything dirty."