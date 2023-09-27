Late for Work: What Conclusions Can Be Drawn About Ravens From Loss to Colts?

Pundit Says Running Back Is Ravens' Biggest Need Heading Into 2024

Even though we're still in the first month of the 2023 season, Pro Football Focus Brad Spielberger is already looking ahead to 2024. He identified one need for every team and looked at how they could address it through the draft and free agency.

For the Ravens, Spielberger said running back is a position the team will need to upgrade going forward.

"With another season-ending injury to running back J.K. Dobbins and with Gus Edwards playing in the final year of his contract, Baltimore needs to add a rushing threat alongside Lamar Jackson to fully weaponize zone read and RPOs," Spielberger wrote. "The Ravens have a lot of players up for new contracts across the roster and need to use premium draft capital on premium positions, but hitting on a later-round back could provide a nice benefit to this offense."

Here are the running backs Spielberger said the Ravens could target:

Prospect: Ohio State's Miyan Williams

"Williams is the name you've probably heard less about in this Ohio State backfield, with TreVeyon Henderson likely to come off the board earlier. However, Williams maintains a low pad level, runs hard through contact and has a 76.1 rushing grade on gap runs this season, which presents a fit in Baltimore's power- and counter-heavy rushing attack."

Free agent: D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears

"Foreman enjoyed a career resurgence in Carolina last year, where the Panthers utilized similar concepts in the run game and let him get downhill between the tackles. Foreman signed a one-year flier with Chicago and has been made a healthy scratch the past two weeks, so maybe the Ravens should trade for him now instead of waiting until the offseason."

Jeff Zrebiec: Isaiah Likely Needs to Be More Involved in Offense

Tight end Isaiah Likely showed flashes last year as a rookie and was expected to take a big step forward this season. Thus far, however, Likely hasn't been much of a factor.

Likely has been targeted just four times this season and has three catches (one in each game) for 32 yards.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said Likely's lack of targets is puzzling.

"In all three games, he made the catch early in the first quarter and then never really was involved, at least from a pass-catching standpoint, the rest of the way," Zrebiec wrote. "As egregious as the overtime drop was, and if he makes that catch, the Ravens would have probably woken up Monday with a 3-0 record, it came on just his second target. Three games and four total targets. That needs to change."