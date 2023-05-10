Late for Work 5/10: Ravens' Wide Receiver Trio Ranks No. 18 in NFL

"For as much as the Ravens pass-catching situation has been ridiculed over the past few seasons, they head into this season with a really diverse group," Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness wrote. "If everyone can stay healthy, the trio of Beckham, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers look like the strongest trio they have had in a long time, perhaps even in the history of the franchise."

Understandably, the acquisitions of Beckham and Flowers have gotten the most attention, but what a healthy Bateman brings to the offense should not be overlooked.

Bateman, who has missed 16 games in his two NFL seasons and underwent season-ending Lisfranc foot surgery last November, has shown flashes of why the Ravens drafted him in the first round in 2021.

"Some of the reason that Bateman's impact might be getting downplayed goes back to that old football cliché of the greatest ability being availability," Russell Street Report’s Kevin McNelis wrote. "He seems to be on the mend following Lisfranc surgery, and now brings his first-round talent into a new offensive scheme flanked by legitimate weapons. For me, there's no reason he can't become WR1 in this offense."

Lamar Jackson is so excited about his receiving corps that he said he wants to throw for 6,000 yards this season. His single-season career high for passing yards is 3,127 in 2019.

Not everyone is sold on the Ravens' new-look receiving group, though.

"I'm just not convinced that adding a 30-year-old Odell Beckham coming off two ACL tears, Nelson Agholor, and a draft pick are going to be enough to get him to some huge passing number," ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

Fowler makes a fair point, but there's no denying that on paper the Ravens have significantly upgraded their wide receiver room.