Mailbag: What's the Level of Concern With the Wide Receivers?

Downing: It always seems like the pendulum is swinging for one side to the other. In recent years, we've answered plenty of questions about why the Ravens are too reliant on the run game and aren't giving Jackson the opportunity to show his ability as a passer. Now we're getting questions about a lack of commitment to the ground game. Like most things, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

First, let's start with Gus Edwards. I'm a big fan of Gus the Bus, and as he told us in his recent appearance on the Lounge Podcast, he wants the ball in his hands for a heavy workload each game. He can handle 20+ touches in certain games if the Ravens need that from him, but there are benefits to spreading the wealth in this offense. Justice Hill has also looked good this year and brought some flash to the offense. Hill averaged 4.6 yards per carry in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh and displayed his elusiveness on some of those runs. He's shown that he's deserving of touches this season. Of course, his fumble is a mistake that simply can't happen, and he'll be focused on avoiding that kind of miscue in future games. The NFL is a long season and the Ravens want to ensure this backfield is at its best for the long haul. They already lost J.K. Dobbins for the season in the opener, and spreading around the ball is a good approach at this point of the season.