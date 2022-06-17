Tight-Knit Young Ravens Wide Receivers Out to Slay the Slander

Duvernay showed his talent with the ball in his hands last season, making the Pro Bowl as a special teams returner. Now he's in line to get many more targets his way. Martin said Duvernay has improved across the board this offseason.

"The route running, releases – just about every facet of his game," Martin said. "I wanted to see improvement in every area, because I knew that going into the next year, in Year 3, that's usually, for wide receivers, the year that you're going to be counted on. And so, he took his route running to the next level; he's always had good hands; he's always been a dependable receiver, as far as catching the ball for us; he took the running after the catch to the next level."

The bond forming between the young receivers is easy to see. Bateman and Proche decided to have a joint press conference Thursday. While Duvernay and Proche have different personalities, their shared competitiveness and competition with each other has brought them very close.

The Ravens stockpiled a room of young receivers to grow with quarterback Lamar Jackson and it's clear to see that chemistry is forming.