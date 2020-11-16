Ravens Will Not Host Fans at Sunday's Game vs. Titans

The Ravens announced Monday afternoon that they will not host fans at Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in Maryland.

The decision was made after consulting with the offices of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, in addition to public health officials, including MedStar Health.

"In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community," the Ravens stated.

The Ravens hosted about 4,300 fans for their last home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1. It was their first game with fans beyond 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and staff members. On that day, there was a reported 1,034 new reported cases of COVID-19 across Maryland. That number had more than doubled to 2,078 as of yesterday, just two weeks later, per the New York Times.