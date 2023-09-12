Late for Work: Ravens Have a 'Special Player' in Zay Flowers

"Are we done with the Marquise Brown–Zay Flowers comparisons?" Zrebiec wrote. "They were never fair to begin with, and that's not a diss to Brown, who played really well at times for the Ravens and was at his best in the biggest games. But Flowers is extremely comfortable working in traffic and is always looking to break tackles and get upfield. That was on full display Sunday. Per Pro Football Focus, Flowers broke four tackles. No NFL player broke more in Week 1. Flowers also got 11 total touches (two handoffs and nine receptions). Brown didn't get that many in any of his 46 career games in Baltimore."