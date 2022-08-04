Late for Work 8/4: Ray Lewis Named Greatest Linebacker Ever by ESPN; Three Other Ravens Second-Best at Their Positions

Bold Predictions for AFC North Have Ravens Winning Division, Bengals Missing Playoffs

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson made three bold predictions for every AFC North team. Here's a look at one prediction for each squad:

The Ravens will win the division.

"The playoff race in the AFC last year was a wild ride, and Baltimore was the No. 1 seed in the AFC until injuries finally started to take their toll and drag the team down. The Ravens' backfield was decimated before the season even began, and the secondary took a real beating late in the year — not to mention losing Lamar Jackson for some time. The Ravens were overtaken in the pecking order when those injuries began to mount, but a healthy roster again puts them right back among the favorites in the AFC, let alone the division. Baltimore is the obvious choice for this year's worst-to-first candidate in terms of standings."

The Bengals will miss the playoffs.

"The Super Bowl hangover is real! The bigger point is that Cincinnati clearly overachieved last season, going on a postseason run that came tantalizingly close to a championship, but that type of lightning in a bottle is difficult to capture twice. To the team's credit, it clearly recognized the issues and did a fantastic job of reworking the offensive line this offseason to remove the biggest area of weakness. There is a lot to like about this team, and it's strongest in the right areas, but the AFC is an incredible gauntlet this year and some good teams are going to miss out. The AFC West looks like the strongest division in football, but the North isn't far behind. It wouldn't take a lot for the Bengals to go from Super Bowl losers to missing the postseason entirely."

Browns rookie Cade York will be the best-graded kicker in the league.

"The only thing we know about NFL kickers is there is very little consistency from one year to the next unless you are named Justin Tucker. Incredible talents come out of college regularly, but all it takes is one bad miss to erode confidence and turn the player into a busted flush. Cade York recorded the second-best PFF grade of any kicker in the country last year in college football, earning a 91.4 grade from 39 extra points and 18 field goal attempts. The season before, he was even better. York has the kind of leg that will earn him opportunities other kickers don't get, and while he might not become the next Tucker, he will sit atop the mountain in 2022."

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett won't start until the second half of the season.

"Young quarterbacks struggle with the speed of the NFL game. That's a cliche, but it's such a time-worn statement because it's true. That manifests in a lot of ways — most obviously, mistakes and turnovers — but we critically see it a lot in terms of average time to throw. Pickett had a 3.2-second average time to throw last season in college, one of the slowest marks in the nation. It's a figure that usually increases from college to a player's rookie NFL season. Each of the first-round rookies to start last year saw their average times to throw get longer from their final college season. If Pickett's process doesn't speed up significantly, he won't be viable behind the Steelers' offensive line, and it will be tough for him to earn the job over [Mitch] Trubisky until that happens."