Re-Living Ravens' Visits With David Letterman





The longest serving late night talk show host in television history is calling it a career.

David Letterman will host his final episode of "The Late Show" Wednesday night, bringing a conclusion to a staple of the television industry. Letterman has broadcast over the late-night airwaves for the last 33 years, hosting 6,028 shows during that time.

Members of the Ravens have been among his many celebrity guests, including Head Coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco who both sat on his couch after winning Super Bowl XLVII.

Letterman memorably joked with Flacco about teammate Ray Lewis, saying, "Tell me about this guy Ray Lewis. What's his deal?"

Flacco quipped back, "Half the time I don't know."