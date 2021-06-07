Late for Work 6/7: Reaction to Ravens Not Landing Julio Jones

For years, the Ravens have relied on veteran pass catchers, but now they've become one of the most aggressive teams drafting receivers. That continued when General Manager Eric DeCosta doubled up on receivers in the draft.

Even Watkins, who was signed as the "veteran" of the group, is only 27.

"The Ravens' two biggest additions at wide receiver — Bateman and Watkins — could help stretch the field," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Bateman averaged 20.3 yards per catch in 2019 (his last full season in college), and Watkins produced 18 catches of 20-plus yards in 2015 (his one season with Roman as his offensive coordinator in Buffalo). Brown, Baltimore's fastest receiver, is also participating in his first full offseason after being limited in 2019 (recovering from foot surgery) and catching passes in his driveway in 2020 (NFL canceled in-person offseason activities due to COVID-19)."

The Ravens have put the pieces in place to develop their young receivers. That includes adding Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams to the coaching staff.

Baltimore still returns one of the league's highest-scoring offenses with or without Jones. Now they'll have a chance to see what a group of young receivers can do.

"It's honestly reassuring that the Ravens did not move heaven and earth to get Jones," Russell Street Report's Nekhil Mehta wrote. "It means that the team is confident in their WR room as-is, despite its relative youth and inexperience.