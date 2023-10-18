Late for Work: Red Zone Troubles Aren't Only Issue for Ravens Offense

The trend continued in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in London. The Ravens scored on five of their six possessions in the first half. They gained 126 yards on their first two drives, with wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. combining for four catches for 74 yards.

In the second half, the Ravens were limited to just two field goals in the fourth quarter.

"Beckham and Agholor didn't have a single reception after the team's second drive of the game," Zrebiec wrote. "[Rashod] Bateman only had one reception after the first quarter. Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar didn't get a single target.

"Instead, the offense in the second half turned the clock back to 2021 and 2022, and that's not a great thing. That meant a lot of running the ball when neither Gus Edwards nor Justice Hill were having much success, and a lot of improvising from [Lamar] Jackson with a little Mark Andrews and [Zay] Flowers mixed in."

Zrebiec said it's unclear why the offense falters as the game goes on.

"Are the Ravens getting way too conservative in the second halves of games?" Zrebiec wrote.: "Are [Offensive Coordinator Todd] Monken and company not doing enough to counter the adjustments defenses are making after Baltimore's first couple of scripted drives? Is there not enough of an effort being made to get targets like Bateman, Beckham and Likely more involved? Or is it more a matter of the Ravens just not executing and hurting themselves with turnovers, penalties and blown assignments, preventing the team from getting into a second-half rhythm?

"All feel like legitimate questions at the moment. This Ravens offense is nowhere near bad or broken. It just has to figure out how to avoid these steep drop-offs over the course of games."

Three Young Ravens Defensive Players Excelling in Contract Year

ESPN's Dan Graziano looked at the best value contracts in the league, selecting one veteran deal and one rookie deal for each position. Patrick Queen was the rookie-deal choice at linebacker.

"Queen was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, and as such, he signed a four-year, $12.2 million contract," Graziano wrote. "This is the final year of that deal, and the Ravens did not exercise Queen's fifth-year option for 2024, likely because they'd just signed middle linebacker Roquan Smith to a huge extension. They might not be able to afford to keep him, but Queen should command a high-priced contract if he hits free agency next offseason. He has been a high-impact guy for Baltimore's defense, and is currently tied for 16th in tackles (53) with 3.5 sacks."

Queen is not the only defensive player from the Ravens' 2020 draft class who is performing at a high level in a contract year. Zrebiec said third-round defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and seventh-round safety Geno Stone also fit into that category.

"Madubuike has shown potential in flashes during his previous three seasons, but he's now making impactful plays on a more consistent basis," Zrebiec wrote. "He leads the team with 4.5 sacks (one off his career high) and is second with eight quarterback hits. He's played the run well, too. In a league where versatile interior pass rushers are always in demand, Madubuike has put himself in an awfully good position.