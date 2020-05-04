Monday, May 04, 2020 03:45 PM

Ravens Officially Sign Veteran Inside Linebacker Jake Ryan

041820_JakeRyan
Scott Boehm/AP Photo
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan runs in pursuit during game against the Chicago Bears

Baltimore has officially signed veteran linebacker Jake Ryan to a one-year deal.

The agreement was reported in the days before the draft and now made official after Baltimore drafted two inside linebackers in the first three rounds with Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison.

Ryan, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan in 2015, was a starter with the Green Bay Packers over three seasons (2015-2017). He played in all but five games over that span and had back-to-back strong seasons in 2016 and 2017 in which he made 163 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Ryan, 28, missed the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason but placed on the reserve/non-football injury list for much of the year. He was activated for two games in December before being moved back to injured reserve.

Adding the 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker helps add experience to the Ravens' interior after losing Josh Bynes (Cincinnati Bengals) and Patrick Onwuasor (New York Jets) in free agency.

