Report: Veteran Wide Receiver Eric Decker Is Visiting Ravens

On Wednesday, General Manager Ozzie Newsome said the Ravens could add another wide receiver before the draft.

One day later, the Ravens are hosting free-agent wide receiver Eric Decker on a visit, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Decker has posted three 1,000-yard seasons in his eight NFL years, but is coming off back-to-back seasons with down production and just turned 31 years old.

The Ravens appear to be in the market for a veteran slot receiver before the NFL Draft, as they reportedly worked out Cameron Meredith and Willie Snead, who would both work out of the slot.

Decker would also provide Baltimore with a solid veteran possession receiver and red-zone target that would complement the Ravens' other free-agent additions of Michael Crabtree and Smokey Brown.

The Ravens were reportedly interested in Decker last offseason, but he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. He played in all 16 games, started eight and posted 54 receptions for 563 yards and one touchdown, which came against the Ravens in Week 9. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound target averaged a career-low 10.4 yards per catch.

Decker is just three years removed from posting 80 catches for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns with the New York Jets. He played in just three games in 2016 because of a shoulder injury, but has otherwise missed just four games during his career.

