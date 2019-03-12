Tuesday, Mar 12, 2019 07:40 AM

Reports: C.J. Mosley Agrees to Massive Five-Year Deal With Jets

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031119_CJMosleyContract

The Ravens have reportedly lost one of their young defensive anchors, as inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has signed a massive five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets, per multiple reports.

That’s an average of $17 million per year with $51 million guaranteed.

Baltimore tried hard to keep Mosley in purple and black. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Mosley turned down a “good offer” in Baltimore. Once Mosley hit the open market, prices skyrocketed.

The Ravens passed on giving Mosley the franchise tag at $15.4 million. After multiple teams reportedly got in on the bidding, the price for Mosley eclipsed even that mark.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens “sweetened their offer” to try to keep Mosley, but it wasn’t enough.

There’s been a lot of talk about whether Mosley should top Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Luke Kuechly’s deal, which he signed in 2015 and averages $12.3 million. The escalating market was always going to put Mosley near or above that, but Mosley reportedly ended up destroying it.

The 26-year-old Mosley is in his prime and has been highly productive. He went to four Pro Bowls in his first five seasons.

The 2014 first-round pick out of Alabama has been highly durable (only missed three career games), and a tackling machine who notched 105 stops last season and 132 the year before. Mosley logged nine interceptions and six forced fumbles.

His interception of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 17 last season sent the Ravens into the playoffs.

Beyond his stellar play on the field, Mosley was well respected and liked by his teammates and coaches. He and safety Eric Weddle were the defensive signal-callers last year, and Mosley was in charge of getting the front seven lined up correctly.

The Ravens released Weddle last week and have now reportedly lost Mosley and Terrell Suggs (Arizona Cardinals) in free agency, which would give their 2019 defense a very different look and leadership.

Related Content

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens or Jets for Le'Veon Bell? Favorites for Mark Ingram
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens or Jets for Le'Veon Bell? Favorites for Mark Ingram

The window for teams to negotiate with NFL free agents opened Monday at noon. Here’s the latest media buzz.
Reports: John Brown Is Going to Buffalo
news

Reports: John Brown Is Going to Buffalo

Wide receiver John Brown is expected to sign a three-year, $27 million deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and others.
Eisenberg: What to Make of Defense’s (Reported) Semi-Seismic Shake-up
news

Eisenberg: What to Make of Defense’s (Reported) Semi-Seismic Shake-up

With Eric Weddle in L.A. and C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith all reportedly heading elsewhere, the Ravens and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale are in store for a rebuild with young, talented pieces in place.
Late for Work 3/12: Reminder That the NFL Can Be a Cruel Business
news

Late for Work 3/12: Reminder That the NFL Can Be a Cruel Business

Ravens have reportedly lost two cornerstones from their No. 1-ranked defense. Should the Ravens pursue Justin Houston? Guess which team ‘American Ninja Warrior’ host says Le’Veon Bell is going to sign with.
Reports: Za’Darius Smith Headed to Green Bay
news

Reports: Za’Darius Smith Headed to Green Bay

The Ravens’ sack leader from last season has reportedly agreed to terms with the Packers. 
Reports: Terrell Suggs Agrees to Deal With Arizona Cardinals
news

Reports: Terrell Suggs Agrees to Deal With Arizona Cardinals

It’s a reported one-year deal for Terrell Suggs, who has been with the Ravens for 16 years.
Who’s Out There? Interior Offensive Line
news

Who’s Out There? Interior Offensive Line

If the Ravens are looking to upgrade the interior of their offensive line, there are potential veteran targets available.

Advertising