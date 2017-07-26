Reports: Joe Flacco Dealing With Back Issue, Timetable Uncertain





The Ravens reportedly got bad news Wednesday evening.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a disc issue in his back, and the timetable for a recovery is uncertain.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Flacco is preparing to be sidelined the next three to six weeks. If that timetable is correct, then Flacco could miss the first game or two of the regular season.

But The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec wrote that Flacco is dealing with back "soreness," and that the Ravens are committing to a week of rest to see if that calms down the symptoms.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero wrote that the "doctors are still figuring out the timeframe on the injury."

While the details of the injury are up in the air, it's certainly not good news for the Ravens, who have already suffered a heavy dose of significant injuries. They lost second-year running back Kenneth Dixon for the season Wednesday after he underwent knee surgery, and that came after losing tight end Dennis Pitta (hip) and cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL) to season-ending injuries during offseason practices.

Flacco has been among the league's most durable players throughout his career. The only time he's missed action was in 2015 when a torn ACL cost him the final six games. The Ravens have Ryan Mallett as the backup and Dustin Vaughan as the No. 3 quarterback.