Reports: Ravens Re-Sign LB Kristian Welch

Apr 08, 2023
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040823-Welch
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Kristian Welch

The Ravens have reportedly re-signed linebacker Kristian Welch, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 24-year-old Welch has been a mainstay on special teams the past three seasons after joining the team in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Iowa. Last season, Welch appeared in all 17 regular-season games, making three tackles while playing 173 snaps on special teams and eight snaps on defense.

Welch has appeared in 43 games for Baltimore since the 2020 season, playing 891 snaps on special teams and 44 defensive snaps.

