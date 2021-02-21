Reports: Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss Headed to Michigan

Feb 21, 2021 at 09:33 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

022121-Weiss

Another member of the Ravens coaching staff is reportedly headed to Michigan.

Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss is leaving to become the quarterbacks coach of the Wolverines, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Weiss has spent 12 seasons on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff, serving as running backs coach the past two years. The Ravens set the all-time team rushing record in 2019 and led the league in rushing again in 2020.

Before coaching the Ravens running backs, Weiss worked with the team's wide receivers (2018) and quarterbacks (2016, 2017).

Returning to Michigan would reunite Weiss with Jim Harbaugh, Michigan's Head Coach who hired Weiss worked as a graduate assistant at Stanford in 2009.

Weiss would be the second member of the Ravens staff to join Michigan this offseason. Former Ravens Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald departed last month to become Michigan's new defensive coordinator.

Weiss would be the ninth Ravens assistant coach to depart this offseason, following David Culley (Head Coach, Houston Texans), Andy Bischoff (Tight Ends Coach, Texans), Joe Cullen (Defensive Coordinator, Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Orr (Outside Linebackers Coach, Jaguars), Sterling Lucas (Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Jaguars), Jesse Minter (Defensive Coordinator, Vanderbilt), Brian Duker (Defensive Assistant, Detroit Lions), and Macdonald.

