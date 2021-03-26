Reports: Sammy Watkins Agrees to Deal With Ravens

Watkins has 321 catches for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns over his seven-year career, averaging 14.5 yards per catch. The 27-year-old has been primarily an intermediate target in recent years, and he has been productive in big games when healthy. He caught 18 passes in three playoffs games during the Chiefs' run to a Super Bowl title during the 2019 season. He caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 AFC Championship game, followed by five catches for 98 yards in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.