Reports: Sammy Watkins Agrees to Deal With Ravens

Mar 26, 2021 at 07:26 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032621-Watkins
Steve Luciano/AP Photos
WR Sammy Watkins

The Ravens have reportedly made their connection with a veteran wide receiver.

Sammy Watkins agreed to a one-year deal Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported the deal is for $6 million, with $5 million guaranteed.

After teaming with Patrick Mahomes for three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins will become the newest piece in Baltimore's passing attack and catch passes from another MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Watkins has 321 catches for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns over his seven-year career, averaging 14.5 yards per catch. The 27-year-old has been primarily an intermediate target in recent years, and he has been productive in big games when healthy. He caught 18 passes in three playoffs games during the Chiefs' run to a Super Bowl title during the 2019 season. He caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 AFC Championship game, followed by five catches for 98 yards in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ravens hope that reuniting Watkins with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, who coached Watkins when they were with the Buffalo Bills, will bring out his best. Roman was Buffalo's offensive coordinator in 2015 where Watkins had his most productive NFL season, finishing with 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns. Keith Williams, who is Baltimore's new pass game specialist, has also worked with Watkins as a personal coach during the offseason.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Watkins has the size to be a capable blocker in Baltimore's run-heavy offense. He also has the experience to serve as a mentor to young Ravens receivers like Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche who are looking for bigger roles as they continue to develop.

The biggest issue for Watkins has been his difficulty staying healthy. He has played in fewer than 10 games in three of the last five seasons – eight games in 2016, nine games in 2018 and nine games last season when he finished with 37 catches, a career-low 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore reportedly pursued wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster before he re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and T.Y. Hilton reportedly came close to signing with the Ravens before he re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts. That left Watkins as the most sought-after free agent receiver available, and he has reportedly found a new home with Baltimore.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs With Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Several Potential 2021 Draft Targets Enjoy Strong Pro Days

As the buzz leading up to the NFL draft increases, some players the Ravens could target have impressed during Pro Day workouts.
news

Late for Work 3/26: T.Y. Hilton Says He Was 'Five Seconds Away' From Signing With Ravens

Not so fast on the narrative about the Ravens and free-agent receivers. Ravens-Titans is ranked as 2021's best rivalry. Pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap reportedly re-signs with Seahawks.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Grab Spotlight

In the latest round of mock drafts, most pundits expect the Ravens to grab either a pass rusher or wide receiver.
news

Matthew Judon Talks Going From Ravens to Patriots

After five seasons with the Ravens, outside linebacker Matthew Judon will miss Baltimore, but he embraces joining an AFC rival. 
news

Maryland Food Bank Gets 'Amazing Support' From Ravens During Pandemic

Continuing their 25-year partnership, the Ravens and Maryland Food Bank remain committed to fighting against hunger during the pandemic.
news

Late for Work 3/25: Ravens Reportedly Made 'Really Strong Push' to Sign T.Y. Hilton

Tyus Bowser is predicted to be the Ravens' breakout player in 2021. Should the Ravens increase Nick Boyle's role as a pass-catcher? Kevin Zeitler is a perfect fit for the Ravens' style.
news

Late for Work 3/24: After 'Good Visit,' Ravens Reportedly Interested in Signing Sammy Watkins 

Mel Kiper is set on a first-round receiver for the Ravens. Baltimore remains among the top teams in free agency power rankings. Joe Flacco joins the Eagles.
news

How Free Agent Moves Could Affect Ravens' Draft Plans

The comings and goings during the early part of free agency will have an impact on Baltimore's plans for the draft.
news

Geno Stone Signs One-Year Deal

Second-year safety Geno Stone, a seventh-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, has returned to the roster.
news

Late for Work 3/23: What Would Sammy Watkins Bring to the Ravens?

Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams reportedly take pay cuts. The status of Orlando Brown Jr. remains the biggest offseason question.
Advertising