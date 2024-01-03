Mailbag: Rest vs. Rust: What's the Ravens' Plan This Time?

Downing: All three of these questions are getting to the same point. Will the Ravens approach the regular season finale any differently than they did in 2019? The Ravens also wrapped up the No. 1-overall seed with a week to play back in 2019, and they decided to rest most of the starters for that finale (also against the Steelers). The Ravens then lost the divisional round to the Titans, so Ravens fans are understandably nervous about the notion of getting rusty by having a two-week break leading up to the first playoff matchup this year.

My perspective is that this is a difficult decision for Head Coach John Harbaugh. In talking with several players, the concern of rust is real, and that 2019 playoff result is still fresh for the players who remain from that team. But in my mind, the risk of injury outweighs the potential for getting rusty. Whenever players step on the field, there is potential for injury, and the Dolphins saw that late in Sunday's game when outside linebacker Bradley Chubb went down with a torn ACL after the result was already decided. Of course, players can get hurt in practice, but the likelihood of that is lower compared to a full-speed game against a division rival.