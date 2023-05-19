Late for Work 5/19: Even With a Revamped Wide Receiving Corps, Mark Andrews Remains As Important As Ever 

Even With Revamped Wide Receiving Corps, Mark Andrews Remains As Important As Ever

Mark Andrews has been so consistently good during his five seasons with the Ravens that it's easy to take the All-Pro tight end for granted.

The splashy signing of Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round selection of Zay Flowers has Ravens fans buzzing with excitement about a revamped wide receiving corps, and rightfully so. But the importance of Andrews to the offense should not be overlooked, Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko noted.

"When talking about the prospects of an improved Ravens' passing offense thanks to new playmakers, conversations should still start and end with Andrews — who remains the most important piece in the puzzle," Platko wrote. "Assuming full and good health, a trio of Beckham, Flowers, and Rashod Bateman is easily the most talented and diverse wide receiver room during [Lamar] Jackson's tenure. [Nelson] Agholor and Devin Duvernay rounding out the group only further solidifies this. Andrews, though, is still who could elevate the receiving corps as a whole to new heights."

Platko pointed out that the 6-foot-5, 247-pound Andrews provides one important ingredient that's missing from the wide receiver room: a tall, big-bodied pass-catcher who can consistently win jump balls and make contested catches.

"Andrews, while obviously not a wide receiver in writing, possesses these traits and has made a living off making tough catches in traffic and 'dunking' on opposing defenders routinely," Platko wrote. "With upgraded receiving talent around him, Andrews might find himself more open than ever in 2023. But his skill set will still remain as important in the offense as ever."

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken is well aware of how good Andrews is, and he knows how to utilize tight ends. With Monken as Georgia's offensive coordinator last season, the Bulldogs' leading receiver was Brock Bowers, who won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end.

"When you look at the roster, you see, 'OK, Mark, who has done it for 'X' amount of years," Monken said at his introductory press conference. " … The fact of the matter is that he's a tremendous player."

Best Version of Lamar Jackson Makes Ravens Legitimate Challengers to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are favored to win the AFC North title for an unprecedented third consecutive season, but the Ravens pose a serious threat, Good Morning Football's Jamie Erdhal said.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers both improved this offseason and figure to be playoff contenders as well, but Erdahl is bullish on Baltimore for one simple reason. She believes we're going to see the best version of Jackson now that two injury-marred seasons are behind him and his contract situation is settled.

"Anytime anybody plays the Ravens, the Bengals included, you're just going to get the best of this man," Erdahl said. "And if the threat is there to have the best of a guy who has thrown for over 300 yards four times, one time a 400-plus yard game; the best of an MVP-caliber season at 22; the best of seven comebacks, 10-game winning drives; you get the best of that man in your division, I'm sorry, you're going to have a tough day that day.