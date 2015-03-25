Right Tackle Rick Wagner Expected To Return For Training Camp

Mar 25, 2015 at 08:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

25_WagnerReturnCamp_news.jpg


Baltimore's offensive line should be full strength by the start of the 2015 season.

The unit went into the offseason with a question at right tackle because of the season-ending foot injury to Rick Wagner. He suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 16 against the Houston Texans and missed the rest of the season.

Those injuries can take several months to heal, but the expectation is that Wagner will be back on the field well before the Ravens play a meaningful game.


"Training camp is the target date for Rick," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday at the NFL Owner's Meetings.

Having Wagner back will return all five starters to a unit that was one of the NFL's best. Baltimore's offensive line paved the way for Justin Forsett to lead all running backs with a 5.4 yards per carry average, and also allowed just 19 sacks on quarterback Joe Flacco.

Wagner was a key piece of that group in his first season as a starter. He filled in seamlessly after Michael Oher departed in free agency, and he finished the season graded as the NFL's third-best right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

Having Wagner and the rest of the line healthy at the start of the season should allow the Ravens to build off their impressive 2014 campaign.

"The future is really great for our offensive line," Harbaugh said on Jan. 13. "That's the foundation of our team, and we want to keep improving that and keep building on that, and we want to be as great as we can be on both sides of the ball up front."

While the Ravens expect Wagner back for training camp, there is still uncertainty about the status of another key offensive starter. No determination has been made on the plans for tight end Dennis Pitta after his second major hip injury, and Harbaugh reiterated that the Ravens will know more as training camp nears.

"I think we'll know more in the summer, and really in the end it's going to be up to Dennis," he said.

G Marshal Yanda
It's not just name recognition. At 35 years old, Yanda deserves to go to his eighth Pro Bowl. He has the third-highest grade among all guards from Pro Football Focus, which credits him with very high run blocking marks and just one sack and six hurries allowed in pass protection. Yanda is the anchor of Baltimore's offensive line that has cleared the way for Jackson and a league-leading rushing game.

