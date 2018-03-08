RISE-index

Raise your game with RISE, the Ravens football outreach program!
With opportunities for all area football players from youth to high school, Ravens RISE provides you the opportunity to "Play Like a Raven" all year long.
- Compete in tournaments hosted at M&T Bank Stadium
- Learn from Ravens coaches and players at clinics
- Play on the field at halftime of Ravens home games
- Honor players, coaches, and team moms for excellence on the gridiron
- Earn grants containing new apparel for your team
- Receive tickets and pre-game field passes to Ravens games