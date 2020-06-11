Robert Griffin III Is Speaking Up And Doesn't Plan to Stop

The Ravens' backup quarterback feels obligated to use his platform as an NFL player to denounce racism and social injustice. Finding a voice isn't difficult for Griffin, who's thrilled that the chorus of athletes expressing their opinions has grown louder in recent weeks.

"When I became a professional athlete, I understood the platform that you have, and how you use that platform is a direct reflection of your character," said Griffin, a Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. "I always want to be able to speak freely and speak up for what I believe is right.

"I think guys are doing more of it right now because it's acceptable. It's never been to this level that you have guys coming out and saying things and speaking about what's going on in America. It's great to see, and it's not going to be just people that look like me who push this. People of color can't be the only ones sparking the change."

Griffin has encouraged his teammates, black and white, not to worry about the ramifications of talking about issues beyond football. The Ravens held a team meeting June 1 in which Head Coach John Harbaugh opened the floor for discussion about Floyd's death or whatever else was on players' hearts and minds.

What would Griffin tell a white teammate who might want to speak out, but who is hesitant to do so?

"My message would be, 'You want to be on the right side of history,''' Griffin said. "This moment's going to be in the history books. You want your kids and your kids' kids to say, 'My grandfather was part of the change. He spoke up when it was time to speak up.' I'm asking white teammates to speak up. What's their stake in the game? Their stake is being a good human being.

"The general rule has always been, 'Don't speak up because you're going to expose yourself to criticism.' But are you willing speak up for human rights? This isn't a black-white issue. This is about human decency. If we as a country say we're going to provide liberty and justice for all, then we should provide it."

Through his foundation, Griffin is selling wristbands and T-shirts featuring some of his favorite expressions – "Catch Your Dream", "Know Your Why", "No Pressure No Diamond", "This is for Us." There is also a GoFundMe campaign on his website to support his foundation's work with organizations in Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Central Texas.