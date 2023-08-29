Late for Work: Robert Griffin III: 'If They Stay Healthy, Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl'

Robert Griffin III: 'If They Stay Healthy, Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl'

Robert Griffin III believes the revamped offense will take the Ravens a long way this season. In fact, the former Ravens quarterback predicted that, barring injury, they will go all the way.

"If the Ravens stay healthy, I believe the Baltimore Ravens will win the Super Bowl this year," Griffin said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I just think Lamar Jackson with those weapons, if he stays healthy the entire season, he now has the Jimmies and the Joes to help him in the playoffs. X's and O's has always got them there and his obviously unique ability, but now he's got the Jimmies and the Joes that can make some plays when you need them late in the playoffs like we've seen from all the other Super Bowl winning teams."

Griffin pointed to the addition of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to an offense that already had its share of playmakers as to why the Ravens are poised to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

"The Ravens stopped using Splenda, decided to get that original brown sugar for their offense," Griffin said. "They have been relying on Lamar Jackson to do everything for them for the past four or five years and now he's going to have an opportunity to have guys like OBJ, to have guys like Zay Flowers who has been the rave of camp. You get back Rashod Bateman healthy. You got Mark Andrews, one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL who continues to produce year after year after year. J.K. Dobbins is back, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill.

"I know all these guys because a lot of them were my teammates when I was in Baltimore. But I also went to practice last week and was able to watch those guys up close and personal."

Griffin also believes the Ravens will benefit from new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken giving Jackson the keys to the offense.