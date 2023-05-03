Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

May 03, 2023 at 04:44 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Rock Signing 1920x1080

The Ravens have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, adding starting experience to their secondary.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

The 26-year-old Ya-Sinstarted nine games with the Raiders last season, playing 88% of his snaps as an outside corner who occasionally defended slot receivers. Ya-Sin may compete for a starting job, or move into a valuable role as a versatile corner in the rotation.

Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kevon Seymour, Pepe Williams and fifth-round pick Kyu Blu Kelly are among other corners vying for playing time, but the starting job opposite Marlon Humphrey is open and Ya-Sin plans to compete for it.

"That's a great opportunity for me," Ya-Sin said. "All the guys competing for that spot, we're all going to fight tooth-and-nail to get that spot, play next to a guy like that – All-Pro, Pro Bowl caliber player that he is."

Ya-Sin spent his first three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, a second-round pick (34th overall) from Temple who played 41 games for the Colts and made 28 starts. The Colts traded Ya-Sin to LasVegaslast March in exchange for former Ravens edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Ya-Sin missed six games, including the final five, with a knee injury last season.He still made 39 tackles and had sevenpass breakups. The 6-foot, 192-pound Ya-Sin has a playing style similar to former Temple Owl/Raven cornerback Tavon Young – tough and physical. According to Pro Football focus, Ya-Sin allowed a career-low 82.6 passer rating when targeted last year.

Ya-Sin said the Ravens' talent and tradition of fielding top-ranked defenses attracted him to Baltimore.

"Great players on offense and on defense," Ya-Sin said. "I think we're primed to win now. The right kind of culture, the right fit for me, the right playing style – aggressive. The kind of division (AFC North) I want to play in, the kind of football I want to play. This is a great fit for me. I want to be a part of this great legacy."

