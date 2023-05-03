Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin spent his first three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, a second-round pick (34th overall) from Temple who played 41 games for the Colts and made 28 starts. The Colts traded Ya-Sin to LasVegaslast March in exchange for former Ravens edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Ya-Sin missed six games, including the final five, with a knee injury last season.He still made 39 tackles and had sevenpass breakups. The 6-foot, 192-pound Ya-Sin has a playing style similar to former Temple Owl/Raven cornerback Tavon Young – tough and physical. According to Pro Football focus, Ya-Sin allowed a career-low 82.6 passer rating when targeted last year.

Ya-Sin said the Ravens' talent and tradition of fielding top-ranked defenses attracted him to Baltimore.