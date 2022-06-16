News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Ankle Is 'Looking Great'; Update on J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

The Ravens have sorely missed All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but his health continues to move in a positive direction.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an encouraging progress report on Stanley, who only played one game last season before he underwent more surgery on the ankle he originally injured in November of 2020. It has been an arduous recovery, but Stanley is moving closer to returning.

"Ronnie's ankle is looking great," Harbaugh said at the conclusion of the team's three-day mandatory minicamp. "Ronnie's mission right now will be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that's what he's working on."

The primary goal is for Stanley to be ready Week 1 when the Ravens open the regular season against the Jets. His importance to the Ravens' offense is hard to overstate – an elite pass blocker protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside, as well as an athletic run blocker who is a key cog in the team's potent rushing attack. Stanley was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated left tackle prior to his injury.

Stanley was not 100 percent last season when he played Week 1 against the Raiders, and he ultimately decided that more surgery was necessary. But Harbaugh is optimistic that Stanley will return to being the player he once was, if not better.