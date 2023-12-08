Ronnie Stanley Says Bye Week Helped 'A Ton'

Perhaps no Raven has benefitted from the bye week more than Ronnie Stanley.

The starting left tackle didn't play up to his usual standards against the Chargers in Week 12, when he allowed six pressures and committed two penalties. It was clear that Stanley wasn't 100%, playing his first game after returning from his second knee injury of the season.

After a week off, followed by a full week of practice, Stanley feels much healthier heading into Sunday's game against the Rams.

"It helped a ton," Stanley said. "Just to be able to get a whole week focusing on rehab, recovery, just get my body to feel better, was definitely needed. I feel good. Definitely better than what I was feeling before the bye week. I really saw improvement in my play this week in practice."

Since his major ankle injury in 2020, recovery and rehab have been major parts of Stanley's life. It's been far more difficult for him to work consistently on his craft, missing 36 games since the injury.

"I've been saying to myself that I just want to feel like myself again," Stanley said. "That's what I think every time somebody asks me how I'm doing."

However, Stanley feels optimistic about what the Ravens (9-3) can accomplish. He believes the Ravens have the right mixture of talent and maturity, and he believes they can go farther than in 2019, when they finished the regular season with a franchise-best 14-2 record, but lost in the divisional round to the Titans.