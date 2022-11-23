News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton Considered Day-to-Day 

Travis Etienne's Speed Has Baltimore's Attention

Running back Travis Etienne has been a bright spot for the Jaguars (3-7), rushing for 725 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yard per carry.

Etienne got off to a blazing start this season with three 100-yard games through Week 4, and the Ravens know they can't sleep on his speed.

"The guy is really good," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "The way he hits the hole, his acceleration, he has a different gear, right away, that is unique. A mean stiff arm, he's a tough tackle, has great contact balance. Our coaches compared him to Alvin Kamara, but faster. That's a good comparison, because he really has that kind of balance where he's just a tough tackle, but then that acceleration is so unique. He has pretty good vision. He's an all-around back. He's special."

Safety Chuck Clark is an avid film studier and when he is also impressed watching Etienne. Clark said the Ravens must take proper angles against Etienne to prevent him from breaking long runs.

"He can take it to the crib at any moment," Clark said. "He's fast, he has size, he's a good back."

Campbell Could Reach Milestone at Former Stomping Grounds

Campbell is two sacks away from No. 100 after getting another against Carolina. Could he do it in his former stomping grounds?

Campbell is going back to Jacksonville for the first time since coming to Baltimore. Campbell racked up 31.5 sacks in three seasons as a Jaguar (2017-2019).

Campbell said he doesn't really set individual goals because it's all about making the team better and not chasing sacks. However …

"That's one of the few goals I set when I was a rookie, or really before I was a rookie and I knew I wanted to play in the NFL, of, 'It would be really cool to get in that 100-sack club,'" Campbell said. "That's a rare club that only a select, special group has been able to do [and] get in. For me, it would be cool."

Only 62 players in NFL history have reached 100 sacks. Campbell spoke about watching former teammate Joey Porter come up two sacks short of the milestone because injuries struck in his final season in Arizona.

"It's hard to get to that number, so I don't take any day for granted. I know that at any given time, this could be taken away from me from a football standpoint, so I just want to enjoy the ride and play some good football. If I'm able to play out there, if I'm able to be healthy, I feel like it's just a matter of time."

Campbell has 4.5 in nine games this season, which is already the most he's had as a Raven. He had 1.5 sacks last season. Campbell said the Ravens' scheme has set him up for more sack opportunity, because Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald uses more rushing coverage.

"Also, I put myself back in my 300-pound range, which I was at when I was a little bit younger and had a lot of success, and movement and stuff," Campbell said. "So, I think it's a combination of all of it."

Devin Duvernay Staying Focused on Doing His Job

Devin Duvernay has had one target each of the past two games after Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the rest of the season.

While that's been surprising, the even-keeled Duvernay isn't letting it affect his mentality.

"We all want certain things, but at the end of the day, it's just doing your job," Duvernay said. "All I can do is to continue to do my job. If it comes my way, it comes my way. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I just stay focused, stay working and keep working to get open. And make the most when it comes my way."

On Monday, Harbaugh said Duvernay could have gotten handoffs 6-8 times Sunday against Carolina and could have been targeted on numerous other routes, but just wasn't. Harbaugh said the Ravens' coaches "need him involved. We need to find a way to get him the ball."