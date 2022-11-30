Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely Return to Practice

The Ravens are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 game against the Broncos, as left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) all returned to the practice field Wednesday.

All three missed last week's loss in Jacksonville, but practicing Wednesday puts them on track to possibly play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was also back on the practice field for the first time since undergoing another clean-up surgery. His 21-day practice window is open after coming off injured reserve.

In other encouraging news, safety Marcus Williams is now catching passes in individual drills, which is a step forward from last week and an indication that the ballhawk is getting closer to game action.